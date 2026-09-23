Rays Public School announces Young Genius Exam for class 10 students

Rays Public School, ranked the No. 1 Integrated School in Kerala in the Kerala School Quality Index (KSQI) 2026 Rankings, has announced the Young Genius Exam, a scholarship-cum-admission test for Class 10 students seeking admission to its integrated Plus One and Plus Two programmes with preparation for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

The examination will be open to students from the SSLC, CBSE and ICSE streams and will be conducted at centres across Kerala and the GCC. Scholarships of up to 100 per cent will be offered to eligible students under the programme.

Rays Public School, established in 2013, follows an integrated academic model in which board-level studies and competitive examination preparation are conducted as part of a single academic programme. The school offers residential programmes for students pursuing higher secondary education and competitive examination preparation.

The school said its academic structure includes regular examinations, chapter-wise objective and descriptive tests, monthly NEET and JEE model examinations, a bridge course for students moving from Class 10 to Plus One, dedicated doubt-clearance sessions and intensive preparation programmes.

Rays also operates a state-of-the-art computer-based testing centre and conducts more than 50 full-length mock examinations annually. Its academic system includes an advanced AI-enabled performance analytics system to identify learning gaps and a mentorship structure involving academic, alumni and residential mentors.

The residential programme includes supervised hostels, resident mentors, 24-hour security and wellbeing counsellors. According to the school, more than half of its current student base comes from the GCC.

Besides NEET and JEE, the institution offers integrated programmes for entrance examinations including CUET, KEAM, NIFT, IISER, IPMAT and AIISH.

Rays Education, which operates the school, was founded in 2004 by four teachers specialising in mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics. The organisation said it has supported students pursuing medical, engineering and other professional education over the past two decades.

Registration for the Rays Young Genius Exam is currently open. Students and parents can register through the school's Young Genius Exam portal or contact the institution at +91 6281 100 200 for further details.