Rayna Tours appointed as preferred sales partner for Costa Cruises in India

Rayna Tours has annouced its appointment as the preferred sales partner for Costa Cruises in India, a strategic partnership that promises to deliver unforgettable cruising experiences to Indian travelers across the UAE, Europe, and beyond. By joining forces, Rayna Tours and Costa Cruises are set to unlock new travel opportunities, offering Indian tourists a blend of vibrant destinations paired with exceptional Italian hospitality.

Through this partnership, Rayna Tours will showcase Costa Cruises' unique itineraries, featuring popular stops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as exclusive European sailings along the Mediterranean’s most scenic coastlines and historic ports. Catering to a wide range of travelers, Rayna Tours will also provide specially curated land and sea packages for Free Independent Travelers (FITs). These tailored offerings seamlessly merge the luxury of cruising with immersive onshore adventures, providing a truly comprehensive travel experience.

Designed to elevate the cruising journey, these bespoke packages offer travelers the chance to explore iconic landmarks, engage in local cultural experiences, and savour regional culinary delights. From private city tours and cultural excursions to exclusive dining opportunities and adventure activities, Rayna Tours’ packages cater to the modern traveler’s desire for personalisation, flexibility, and convenience.

With Indian travelers showing increased interest in international and cruise tourism, Rayna Tours’ partnership with Costa Cruises marks a significant advancement in serving the evolving needs of the Indian market. These innovative packages provide a seamless transition between land and sea, combining the ease of world-class cruising with the excitement of immersive onshore excursions. "Our partnership with Costa Cruises reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of Indian travelers," said Senthil Velan, CEO of Rayna Tours. "With these new land and sea packages, we aim to offer travelers the flexibility to enjoy both structured itineraries and independent travel experiences, whether it’s a tranquil Mediterranean cruise or an adventure through the UAE’s vibrant cities." Rayna Tours and Costa Cruises are poised to redefine travel experiences for Indian tourists, blending the thrill of exploration with the luxury of cruising, all while delivering exceptional value and memories that last a lifetime.

To book your cruise experience email: cruises@raynatours.com.