Rasasi Imtiyaz Group announces the launch of I’mRasasi at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

I'mRasasi, the newest fragrance house from the Rasasi Imtiyaz Group, the owner of the renowned Rasasi Perfumes, will make its debut worldwide at Beautyworld Middle East 2025.

A bold continuation of Rasasi's illustrious past, this innovative new brand blends more than 40 years of perfume artistry with a modern, youthful, and fresh vibe. For more than four decades, Rasasi Perfumes has been a respected name in the fragrance sector, set apart by its talent, uniqueness, and commitment to excellence. Now that I'mRasasi has been established, the next generation of Rasasis is prepared to take centre stage. By combining classic Middle Eastern craftsmanship with contemporary, trend-driven sensibilities, I'mRasasi seeks to redefine accessible luxury for today's global audience.

“Our journey began in 1979 with my late father, Abdul Razzak Kalsekar, whose vision was deeply rooted in heritage. Today, with Rasasi Imtiyaz Group, we carry that legacy forward with the launch of I'm Rasasi. I’mRasasi is more than a fragrance brand — it’s a statement of individuality, creativity, and modern identity,” says Imtiyaz Abdul Razak Kalsekar, CEO and owner of Rasasi Perfumes and founder of I’mRasasi. “It reflects our deep respect for heritage while embracing the vibrant energy of a new generation that values authenticity and self-expression.”

I'mRasasi's debut collection, a range of unique and inventive fragrances designed to appeal to a wide range of global tastes, will be on display at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. Each fragrance offers luxurious creations made for both fragrance enthusiasts and those who are new to fine fragrance, representing the ideal balance between artistry and accessibility.

The launch also marks the beginning of I'mRasasi's global expansion, with plans to captivate audiences in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and beyond. The brand is anticipated to be a noteworthy highlight of the exhibition due to its global storytelling, immersive scent experiences, and contemporary aesthetic.

Visit I’mRasasi at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, from October 27 to 29, at Za’abeel Hall, Booth Z5 C35.

For more information, visit the website.