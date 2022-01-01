Range International to sell Souk Warsan

Range International Property Investments has acquired the rights to sell Souk Warsan Townhouses, a ready-to-move-in property, located close to International City in Dubai.

Brendon Baker, managing partner AT Range International, said: “It gives us an immense pride to be associated with a project like Souk Warsan. We have come a long way. Real estate is a dynamic industry in Dubai, and with the commencement of Expo 2020 Dubai, we look forward to witnessing a rise in sales of townhouses.”

The project has spacious two-story townhouses designed to give you a ‘live under the sky’ experience. It is an artistically constructed property, that gives a feeling of height whilst just being on the second floor.

“There is nothing like Souk Warsan. With the best amenities and easy accessibility to different outlets, it offers a lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city,” said Baker. “The pricing also falls right into place.

These townhouses are starting at just Dh1.5 million and are available on 80 per cent finance. Dragon Mart and Mirdiff City Centre are just a five-minute drive away.”

With the compatible visas being launched by the UAE government, these ready-to-move-in townhouses are a perfect investment for expatriates as well.

“At Range, we promise to sell only the best and nothing less, and we assure you, Souk Warsan gives you the lifestyle you would have never imagined,” Baker concluded.