Ramadan's must-watch: how 'Al Hashashin' became the season's cultural and visual spectacle
As we embrace the holy month of Ramadan, a time cherished for cultural immersion, the Arabic series 'Al Hashashin' has become the highlight of the season. This historical drama, set against the rich tapestry of the 11th century, delves deep into the mysterious world of the Hashashin.
With an impressive $12M budget, the series captivates audiences across the MENA region with its compelling narrative, stellar cast, and breathtaking visuals, making it the most anticipated and now the most popular series of Ramadan. It showcases the storytelling prowess of the era, offering viewers a mesmerising journey through time.
Al Hashashin, which is available exclusively across the MENA region on Yango Play, has become a cultural phenomenon, enriching the Ramadan experience with its intricate depiction of ancient drama and beauty from the Arab world. The series is now available with Arabic and English subtitles as well, broadening its appeal to a global audience for more people to enjoy and experience this saga.
Why Al Hashashin is a must-watch
Star-Studded Cast
The ensemble cast of Al Hashashin is some of the industry’s finest. Karim Abdel Aziz's portrayal of the enigmatic leader of the Hashashin, Hassan al-Sabbah, is anticipated to infuse the character with depth and gravitas. Alongside him, Nicolas Mouawad steps into the shoes of Omar Khayyam, bringing to life the legendary poet, mathematician, and astronomer with a multifaceted performance. The series also features Fathy Abdel Wahab, Ahmed Eid, and a host of other talented actors, each delivering power-packed performances.
Romance Amidst the Chaos
There is something for everyone in Al Hashashin, as it brings to life stories of love amidst its action-packed sequences. The show highlights two main love stories: one is a strong and trusting relationship between Hassan Al-Sabbah and his wife Mirna, showing us how they support and stand by each other no matter what, and the other is about Norhan and Yahya, a couple who start with love but face troubles and uncertainty as their story unfolds. As these stories unravel through the series, they add a rich layer of emotion and depth, showing that even in the middle of chaos, love plays a crucial role.
Historical Richness
Set against the backdrop of the 11th century, Al Hashashin offers a deep dive into the legacy of the Hashashin and their strategic prowess and mysterious ways. The series is a fascinating exploration of this period, offering insights into the lives, beliefs, and enduring legacy of Hassan al-Sabbah and his followers. This setting, rich in cultural and historical significance, sets the stage for a story that is as educational as it is entertaining.
The Team Behind the Camera
The creative minds behind Al Hashashin bring together a wealth of talent and vision. Written by Abdel Rahim Kamal, known for his engaging and thought-provoking narratives, and directed by Peter Mimi, whose unique storytelling style has captured the imagination of audiences far and wide, the series is enthralling audiences. Supported by the successful production company Synergy, Al Hashashin benefits from high production values, ensuring that every scene is a visual masterpiece.
Captivating Cinematography
As one of the most expensive digital productions in the region, the series sets new standards in storytelling, visual effects, and cinematography. Under the direction of Peter Mimi, Al Hashashin has been shot in four different countries to bring the 11th-century world to life. The trailer's viral success hints at the compelling visual narrative, with striking frames and meticulously planned scenes that make the series a spectacle. Plus, the series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with an action scene every ten minutes.
