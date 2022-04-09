Ramadan campaign to benefit Dubai Cares

Poor health and nutrition negatively affect children’s school attendance and ability to learn. Dubai Cares implements school feeding programmes that ensure sustainable supply of nutritious foods to school children and youth in urban and marginalised areas.

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:02 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:23 AM

Supermarket chain Choithrams recently announced ‘Double Blessings’, a Ramadan campaign that supports Dubai Cares, an organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and the UAE Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan.

Between March 20 and May 2, patrons will be provided a choice of food boxes: a ready-to eat meal for Dh10 and a box of rations for Dh20 that may be purchased to donate through UAE Food Bank. A carton of selected rations for Dh50 may be purchased and given away by customers on their own. All the proceedings from the sale will be donated to Dubai Cares. The boxes will be available for purchase both online and at more than 28 Choithrams outlets across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, COO at Dubai Cares, said: “School feeding is a core pillar for educational access, retention and student health. Thanks to the support of our decade-old partner, Choithrams, we will boost access to education and keep children in school with a robust system of school feeding programmes. To date, we have launched education programmes reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.”

L T Pagarani, chairman, Choithrams Group, said: “By sharing food with vulnerable communities in Dubai and by boosting school feeding programmes around the world, we are doubling blessings this Ramadan with the generous support of our customers, partners, stakeholders and staff.”