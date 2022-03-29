Ramadan 2022: Insurance buyers can avail remarkable offers from Policybazaar.ae

Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 11:24 AM

Policybazaar.ae, a force to reckon within the UAE insurance and financial marketplace, announces remarkable offers on health insurance, motor insurance and term insurance during the holy month of Ramadan. In the spirit of giving back to the community and fulfilling our core purpose to aware, care and provide the best-in-class insurance/financial services to our customers, these offers are made available on Policybazaar.ae’s website from April 1 till May 5, 2022 .

As Policybazaar.ae has recently partnered with GuideMeDoc, their customers can avail value added healthcare concierge services wherein the team at GuideMEeDoc would provide support, and guidance throughout customer’s medical journey. They would offer help for arranging consultations with the best doctors, to liaising with the hospitals on any major or minor procedure that the customer wants to get done, or wish to seek second opinions, or make the customers speak to patients who have had a similar treatment, help them book their lab tests, home care services, pharmacy etc. all free of cost. Additionally, customers can avail free health checkup, including several tests like thyroid profile, lipid profile, liver function test if they buy a comprehensive health insurance policy during this time (T&C* — offer valid on select insurer).

Customers who wish to buy a motor insurance policy can avail the discount of up to 50 per cent during the holy month. While those who would buy comprehensive insurance will get an Amazon voucher worth Dh 100 (T&C* — offer valid on select insurers). On the term life insurance side, buyers can avail 55 to 60 per cent discount from HAYAH Insurance (previously AXA GCIC).

Neeraj Gupta, CEO Policybazaar UAE said: “With the aim to benefit insurance buyers in the region, Policybazaar.ae has introduced such a large promotion for various insurance categories during the holy month. We are glad to announce that these discounts and offers for health, motor, and term life insurance would extensively benefit the buyers in the region. At Policybazaar.ae, we constantly work towards providing insurance protection at pocket-friendly prices, and ensure that our customers can avail convenient claim settlement services.”