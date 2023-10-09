Rakesh Nangia on Nangia Andersen India's vision and alliance with Andersen Global

Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:30 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM

Envisioning a path of continuous growth and excellence requires not just foresight, but a commitment to the core values and a relentless pursuit of client satisfaction. One individual, Rakesh Nangia, chairman of Nangia Andersen India, has exemplified this ethos through his journey and the profound evolution of Nangia Andersen India.

The firm has embarked on a transformational trajectory that marries specialisation with a deep-rooted understanding of the Indian and international business landscape. At the heart of this remarkable journey lies a strategic alliance with Andersen Global, a ground-breaking partnership that has not only opened new horizons for Nangia Andersen India but also marks Andersen Global’s first step into the burgeoning market of India.

In this brief interview, Nangia opens up on his visionary leadership, the inception and key elements contributing to the firm's success, the genesis of the Alliance with Andersen Global, and the future aspirations that promise to redefine the landscape of expertise.

Edited excerpts:

Tell us about the inception of Nangia Andersen India and the key elements contributing to its success

Nangia Andersen India was established with a visionary goal of seamlessly delivering comprehensive, specialised services to a global clientele. We aimed to blend expertise with a deep understanding of the Indian business landscape. The key elements contributing to our success have been our commitment to excellence, a client-centric approach, and a talented team dedicated to delivering high-quality professional services.

Rakesh, could you share with us the exciting future trajectory and ambitions of Nangia Andersen India?

Our vision for the future centers around harnessing the potential of our alliance to seamlessly offer clients transnational services. We're dedicated to broadening our service portfolio and extending our geographical footprint, enabling us to provide a more expansive spectrum of expertise to our valued clients. In partnership with Andersen Global, our collective goal is to lead the way in delivering pioneering solutions and establishing unprecedented benchmarks within the global professional services arena. This partnership is poised to unlock avenues for growth, foster innovation, and solidify our global presence.

Could you shed some light on the alignment of values and mission between Nangia Andersen LLP and Andersen Global, and how this benefits clients?

Our fundamental principles stand as the cornerstone of our firm's culture. Aligned with Andersen Global, we embody the shared ethos of being 'Best in Class', upholding stewardship, valuing independence, and delivering services that are seamless and being transparent on a global scale.

The alignment of values and mission between Nangia Andersen India and Andersen Global is fundamental to our alliance's success. Both entities are committed to delivering high-quality professional services with integrity, innovation, and a client-centric approach. This alignment enhances efficiency, knowledge sharing, and alliance, ultimately benefiting our clients. Clients can expect a seamless advisory experience, leveraging the collective expertise and values of Andersen network to meet their business objectives effectively and efficiently.

How did the association with Andersen Global come about, and can you give an overview of Andersen's legacy?

The association with Andersen Global marks a significant milestone for us. Andersen Global recognised our dedication to delivering exceptional services and our alignment with their vision of being best in class, and service excellence. Andersen's legacy, built from the foundation of Arthur Andersen, is renowned globally. They are known for their expertise, integrity, and commitment to clients. Being selected as their first full member firm in India is a testament to our shared values and commitment to providing valuable solutions.

How do you envision the 'one-firm' ethos benefiting the clients and the organisation as a whole?

The 'one-firm' ethos fosters a cohesive and collaborative environment, promoting efficiency and knowledge sharing within the organisation. Clients benefit from this unified approach by gaining access to a broader range of expertise seamlessly. It ensures that they receive holistic and insightful advice, addressing their challenges comprehensively. For Nangia Andersen India, this ethos encourages a unified team mindset, enabling us to provide integrated services that leverage our collective strengths, resulting in better solutions and outcomes for our clients.

Can you elaborate on the meticulous evaluation and shared vision that led to the partnership with Andersen Global, and how these positions both organisations for mutual success?

The partnership with Andersen Global was a result of an intricate evaluation and a shared vision for growth and service excellence. We evaluated each other's capabilities, values, and commitment to clients during the due diligence process. The alignment of our visions and the recognition of the potential for mutual success were pivotal in forging this alliance. This strategic partnership strategically positions us for success, unlocking new opportunities for growth and expansion, ultimately benefiting our clients and the global business landscape overall.