RAK Properties sells out in Julphar Residence on Reem Island

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 4:27 PM

Julphar Residence apartment building on Reem Island has been sold out according to a statement by RAK properties. The company has an ambitious pipeline of projects coming to market this year that will meet the demand for high quality community living.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: "We are very pleased with the sales at Julphar Residence, which reflects the desirability of this well-appointed apartment building in the heart of Abu Dhabi, and we will continue to bring high quality, well amenitised residential products to market to meet the strong demand we are seeing.”

Julphar Residence, the 23-storey apartment building offers studio, one bed, two bed and three bed apartments with balconies as well comprehensive amenities including swimming pools, gym and outdoor and indoor play areas.