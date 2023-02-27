RAK Properties launches second phase of Bay Residences

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 4:02 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 4:05 PM

RAK Properties, the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the release of the second phase of its Bay Residences homes on Hayat Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: "We are pleased to announce the release of the next phase of Bay Residences on Hayat Island. After the successful sale of the first phase, we continue to see strong demand for this beachfront community."

Bay Residences is located on Hayat Island, in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and comprises 324 studios, one, two and three bedrooms apartments, with direct access to the beach. It is adjacent to the iconic InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa and the soon-to-be-opened Anantara Hotel and Resort.

“We aim to deliver lifestyle experiences that create real value for our customers and Bay Residences is another example of how we are achieving this goal.” Al Muhtadi added.

Residents will enjoy high-quality amenities, including swimming pools, playgrounds, retail stores, food and beverage outlets, and gyms, as well as pedestrian paths, parks, and beautifully landscaped open green spaces,

RAK Properties PJSC is the largest listed property developer in Ras Al Khaimah. Established in 2005, the company has successfully developed over 3,000 residential units, 372,000 sq ft of office space and 260,000 sq ft of retail.