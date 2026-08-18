RAK Academy reports strong A Level and IB results for Class of 2026

RAK Academy is celebrating the academic achievements of its Class of 2026, marked by A Level results announced this August, following the academy’s 100 per cent IB Diploma achievement rate released in July.

The A Level results reflected strong performance, with 100 per cent of students achieving A–A* grades in English Language and 100 per cent securing A–B grades in Geography and Spanish. Strong results were also recorded in Physics, Mathematics, History, English Literature and Art.

Fifteen of the 38 students, representing almost 40 per cent of the Class of 2026, were recognised as top achievers at the school for their academic results across the A Level and IB pathways.

Philip Lee, executive vice principal of RAK Academy, said: "These results reinforce our belief that giving students both choice and challenge help them thrive. We encourage every student to discover where their potential can take them, while developing the confidence, character and skills to become well-rounded individuals. A fantastic outcome and one that our whole community can be proud of and celebrate together."

The A Level achievement comes after the Academy’s IB Diploma results which were released in July and showed 100 per cent of students achieved the Diploma. 100 per cent of students scored grade 6 to 7 in Business, Arabic, History and Computer Science, while all student in Geography, Spanish, Physics and Mathematics Higher Level achieved grades 5–7.

A consistent strong result has been established from both curriculums in the following subjects: STEM, languages, humanities, creative art and business.

Marc Groenewald, head of secondary at RAK Academy Khuzam, said: "Today, we celebrate the commitment, determination, and hard work our students have demonstrated throughout their educational journey. Their achievements are the result of countless hours of effort, the support of dedicated teachers and families, and a school community that believes in the power of encouraging and uplifting one another."

The results reflect the performance of the Class of 2026 across both A Level and IB pathways, with students recording strong outcomes across a range of academic disciplines.