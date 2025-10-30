RAK Academy announces new Al Hamra Secondary School opening in August 2026

RAK Academy, one of the UAE’s most respected and long-standing educational institutions, has announced the expansion of its Al Hamra branch with the opening of a state-of-the-art Secondary School in August 2026, in time for the Academic Year 2026–2027.

This landmark development represents a bold step forward in education for Ras Al Khaimah, combining RAK Academy’s 50 years of academic excellence with forward-thinking design, sustainable green spaces, and a mission to prepare students for success in an evolving world.

"With more than five decades of proven academic excellence, RAK Academy is proud to bring this exciting new phase of growth to our Al Hamra branch. The Secondary School has been designed to inspire, nurture, and empower students in an environment that prepares them for the future while upholding the highest international standards of education," said Graham Beale, executive principal of RAK Academy.

Sustainability lies at the heart of the Al Hamra campus. With green areas, shaded courtyards, and energy-efficient learning environments, the school offers a setting that promotes academic achievement while fostering environmental stewardship. This commitment reflects RAK Academy’s dedication to nurturing future-ready learners who embody care, responsibility, and innovation.

The heart of the campus

At the centre of the expansion is “The Heart” – a vibrant hub connecting students, families, and educators. From here, two learning journeys unfold:

The Journey of Learning: A seamless pathway from Early Years through Secondary, featuring science labs, art studios, performing arts spaces, and innovation hubs. Every stage is designed to inspire and challenge students.

The Journey of Growth: Outdoor learning zones, educational gardens, animal farming, and social spaces empower students to grow beyond the classroom, supported by extensive sports and wellbeing facilities that build curiosity, teamwork, and resilience.

World-class facilities for excellence

The new Al Hamra Secondary School will offer:

Community and learning spaces: A 466-seat auditorium, Sixth Form Center, expansive libraries (over 860 sqm combined), and a central F&B hub.

Primary expansion: 28 spacious 80-sqm classrooms, inclusive learning rooms, and flexible space for future growth.

Secondary expansion: 40 modern 64-sqm classrooms, specialised science labs, two art studios, a design technology workshop with scene shop, a Black Box Theatre, and flexible innovation zones.

Sports and Wellbeing Hub: A full-size sports hall, swimming pool, fitness suite, and outdoor courts.

The opening of the Al Hamra Secondary School marks a significant milestone in RAK Academy’s journey, reinforcing its role as a leader in education across Ras Al Khaimah and the Northern Emirates. By offering a fully integrated pathway from Primary through Secondary, the school ensures every student is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to thrive locally and globally.

For more information about RAK Academy Al Hamra Secondary School, please visit: www.rakacademy.org/alhamra-secondary/