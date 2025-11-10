  • search in Khaleej Times
Rajiv Sharma of NLP Limited receives 'Best Leadership Training' award from Alleem Group

UAE-based organisation recognised for pioneering human-centred leadership development rooted in behavioural intelligence and NLP principles

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 3:25 PM

NLP Limited, a UAE-based leadership and sales development organisation, has been recognised with the 'Best Leadership Development Program' award at the 2025 Alleem Business Congress in Ajman. The award highlights Rajiv Sharma’s success in designing structured, behaviour-driven learning initiatives that equip leaders to thrive in the country’s diverse and rapidly evolving business environment.

Developed and led by Rajiv Sharma, program director at NLP Limited, the company’s model combines Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) principles with evidence-based leadership frameworks. The programme enables participants to analyse client intent, manage multicultural communication styles, and influence decision-making through empathy and precision — skills increasingly vital in a digitally enabled marketplace.

Over the past year, NLP Limited’s programmes have been implemented by organisations across sectors including real estate, banking, hospitality, and professional services. Companies report measurable improvements in negotiation outcomes, team collaboration, and client retention. The training model has also drawn attention for its strong focus on behavioural intelligence and leadership resilience.

The recognition from the Alleem Business Congress reflects a growing shift in leadership development across the GCC — from process-focused training to human-centred learning that builds adaptive, emotionally intelligent leaders. NLP Limited continues to expand its partnerships with private and public organisations to enhance workforce capability and drive performance excellence across the region.