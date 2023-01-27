Rajasthan Business and Professional Group brings Hasya Kavi Sammelan to celebrate Indian Republic Day

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

Rajasthan Business and Professional Group, UAE, is celebrating the Republic Day of India, on January 29 by organising Hasya Kavi Sammelan in Hindi and Urdu at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium. Popular Indian poets Padmashri Surender Sharma, Padmashri Surender Dubey, Dr Suresh Avasthi, Sardar Manjit Singh, Kesar Dev Marwari and Shveta Singh shall be reciting their humorous poetry to the Indian diaspora living in the UAE, delegates and dignitaries.

The programme has been organised by a chrysanthemum of supporters like Elfit Arabia, Delhi Private School (Sharjah), Bohara Group, Wellcube Life, Sun Management, RK Legal Associates, Praramb Agri, Green Back Capitals with hospitality partners Trumax Group and Fortune Atrium, Zee TV ME in association with DYINE Entertainment. RBPG is known for its activities towards the communities and CSR works. The event is open to Indian communities and can register to get their invites by sending requests to rbpgae@gmail.com / +971545375507. The gates shall open at 4:30 PM and prior registration is a must. RBPG is known for its unique festive celebrations and programmes dedicated to the communities in a sustainable creative approach. “Together we can, together we shall is what we preach,” said Shri Kesar Kothari, chairman of RBPG, along with CA Alok Bhargava, president, RBPG and mentioned their vertical clubs dedicated to karaoke, CAs of Rajasthan and Youth Wing 2.0 with many more initiatives.