In a landmark moment for the region’s business landscape, RAG Holdings, officially certified under the Hamdan Innovation Incubator under the authority of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, unveiled the RAG Tower, now recognised as the tallest business center in the UAE, during the RAG Business Conclave 2025 held at Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Anchored under the theme "Building Tomorrow Together", the conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore the evolving role of innovation, collaboration, and community in shaping the UAE’s entrepreneurial future.

The event featured Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, author, and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the Chief Guest. In his keynote, Dr Tharoor highlighted the importance of community-driven growth, aligning his message with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community initiative, and emphasising the role of public-private partnerships in building sustainable economies.

Rassal Ahmad, CEO of RAG Holdings, reaffirmed the company’s mission to empower entrepreneurs through innovation and collaboration. "RAG Tower is more than a business center. It represents ambition, creativity, and collective progress, built to support entrepreneurs as they shape the future of business in the UAE and beyond," he said.

With over 3,500 clients served globally, RAG operates 350,000 sq ft of premium business workspaces across Dubai’s most strategic locations, offering end-to-end support for startups and established enterprises alike.

The conclave also witnessed the launch of the RAG Club, an exclusive community for entrepreneurs in Dubai designed to foster networking, learning, and partnership opportunities. Another key highlight was the 'RAG Idea HǪ Startup Awards', where RAG announced its angel investment in Halal Journey App, a digital platform helping users find halal products, prayer-friendly destinations, and halal travel options worldwide.

Adding a vibrant close to the evening, RAG inaugurated the Official RCB Fan Club Headquarters in Dubai as part of its Meet the Legends program, which previously hosted exclusive one-on-one sessions for RAG clients with Virat Kohli in 2024 and 2025.

The event concluded with a networking gala attended by over 350 entrepreneurs, celebrating innovation, unity, and shared purpose. Rassal extended gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for fostering an environment that enables entrepreneurship, reaffirming RAG’s commitment to contributing to the nation’s vision of community-driven growth and global excellence.