Raffolux Revolutionises the traditional raffle from Dubai to London

By Deborah Blum Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:26 AM Last updated: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:28 AM

The traditional raffle is one of the oldest forms of fundraising in the world and has a surprisingly rich history. The ancient Babylonians used raffle-like games to draw winners for community prizes. Moses awarded the land to the West of Jordan through a lottery, and the Han Dynasty deployed a similar game called Keno to raise funds to build the Great Wall of China.

Raffles are still an invaluable fundraising tool today, and you’d be very hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t played a raffle at some point in their life, whether at a school fayre, a local event, or perhaps as part of a charity fundraiser. Yet for something so well-enjoyed across the world, the raffle is still predominantly an offline phenomenon and hasn’t been brought up to speed with the digital revolution.

That is, until now. Meet Raffolux – an online raffling platform started by two British entrepreneurs, Gerry Lianos and Harry Hammond, that brings a long-overdue digital makeover to the raffle industry. With Raffolux, people have the chance to win amazing prizes and support amazing charities, all from as little as £1 an entry and with much better odds than the lottery.

The prizes range from major jackpots such as a brand-new Mercedes G-Wagon or an all-inclusive stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives to the latest in tech and fashion and quick cash bundles that can be won within minutes. During a time when charity is needed more than ever, Raffolux supports a range of organisations, such as Women’s Aid, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Oxfam, Worldwide Cancer Research, the Alzheimer’s Society, and many more.

Gerry Lianos, CEO and co-founder, Raffolux, said: “Raffles are something that just about everyone understands, and with Raffolux, we wanted to bring such a well-loved game online for the first time. We offer really good odds on all our raffles, and our players know that win or lose, they’ll have donated to a charity of their choice just by playing.”

Zion Chetram, founding employee and commercial manager at Raffolux, noted: “It’s really exciting to be part of a project that is forming an entirely new category within the play-to-win industry, and the company culture is fantastic - innovation is very much the expectation rather than an exception.”

Raffolux is home to over 100,000 active users, and five new people become winners every single day through the platform.