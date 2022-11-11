Quick access to US EB-5 golden visa for Indian GCC residents

Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 9:34 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 9:36 AM

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, the US golden visa equivalent, is now in full swing. Residents of the UAE and neighbouring Gulf countries can file their US green card applications with an investment of $800,000 in a government-pre-approved real estate project in the US.

The EB-5 programme is popular among residents of the GCC because it provides quick access to the US and its eligibility criteria are not as stringent as other Western immigration programmes. The programme does not have previous professional experience, English language proficiency, or minimum education requirements. EB-5 investors are only required to show that the funds used for their investment originate from lawful sources and that they have created at least ten full-time jobs for US persons. With an investment of $800,000, applicants can include their spouses and children under 21 years of age in a singular US Green Card application.

With recent investor-friendly reforms to the EB-5 programme through the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 in March, the US golden visa now has greater appeal to families looking to migrate to the US, especially for Indian nationals residing in the GCC. The new EB-5 legislation created three new categories of visas for the EB-5 programme, called visa set-asides. The three new categories are reserved for investors in rural areas, investors in high-unemployment areas, and investors in infrastructure projects. By applying through one of these three new categories, Indians can bypass long wait times and benefit from quicker processing of their EB-5 applications.

Previous to the introduction of the reserved visa categories, EB-5 applications of Indian nationals were subject to backlogs given the high number of Indian applicants and annual caps placed by the US government on each nationality. “The new reserved visa categories are a great solution for Indian applicants wishing to bypass retrogression for quicker processing of their EB-5 applications,” says Shai Zamanian, legal director of The American Legal Centre, the leading US immigration firm in Dubai with over a decade of experience in the EB-5 industry.

Having a US Green Card unlocks a plethora of benefits for families, including the ability to live, work, and freely travel in the US. Families can benefit from the stable political environment and strong economy of the country. Additionally, the programme unlocks a host of educational benefits and opportunities for families and their children, such as higher acceptance rates to US universities, lower tuition rates, and better career opportunities upon graduation. “Many families out of the Middle East are motivated to participate in the EB-5 programme for the benefit of their children,” says Zamanian.

