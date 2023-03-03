QuestionPro's Customer Experience Solutions create buzz at CX Evolve, Riyadh

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:21 PM

QuestionPro, the leading provider of customer experience and survey software solutions, stole the spotlight at the recent CX Evolve event organised by Khaleej Times in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the region's CX community came together to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the industry, the QuestionPro team showcased their expertise and left a lasting impression with their end-to-end customer experience solutions. With their platform being a standout highlight of the event, QuestionPro's comprehensive suite of tools and features proved to be the perfect solution to cater to the diverse needs of public and private sector entities at the event. From CX measurement and feedback collection to employee engagement and market research, QuestionPro offers a range of essential features for experience transformation in today's fast-paced business environment. "Our participation in CX Evolve was an opportunity to connect with the region's CX community and showcase the power of our platform," said Sindhu Sreenath, managing director for EMEA at QuestionPro. "We were overwhelmed by the level of interest and engagement we received from attendees, who were impressed with the depth and breadth of our platform's capabilities. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovative solutions and exceptional customer service." With their end-to-end customer experience solutions, QuestionPro helps organisations of all sizes transform their customer experience strategies. Their expertise and experience proved to be of significant interest to the attendees. "Our platform offers a one-stop solution for all experience transformation requirements, and we are excited to bring our expertise and technology to businesses in the region," added Sreenath. As a leading provider of customer experience and survey software solutions with a global presence and a commitment to innovation and customer service, thousands of organisations worldwide trust QuestionPro. It has also been listed and recognised in the top 100 global software companies in 2023 by G2, a leading business software review platform. QuestionPro's participation in CX Evolve was a significant success, and the team looks forward to continuing to work with businesses in the region to help them deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about QuestionPro and its solutions, please visit www.questionpro.com.