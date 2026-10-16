Queen of Garba Falguni Pathak to perform live in Dubai

The celebrated Indian singer will perform at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre on October 24, bringing an evening of live music, dancing and festive celebration to the city

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 3:20 PM
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Dubai will welcome the iconic voice of Indian festive music as Falguni Pathak, popularly known as the Dandiya Queen, takes the stage for Falguni Pathak Live in Dubai on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre.

Organised by Ever Events and Enara Events, the concert will bring together music lovers, families and members of the Indian community for a night celebrating the energy of live Indian entertainment. Known for her distinctive voice and much-loved songs, Pathak has earned a special place with audiences across generations. Her music continues to inspire sing-alongs and dance-floor moments, making the concert an occasion for long-time fans and new listeners alike.

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Gates open at 6pm. Guests can look forward to live music, dancing and a vibrant atmosphere, with opportunities to enjoy familiar favourites alongside friends and family. Food stalls will also be available throughout the evening, adding to the festival feel of the event.

The Dubai edition brings Pathak’s celebrated stage presence to a city whose diverse audiences have a strong appetite for Indian cultural entertainment. Designed as a shared evening out, the concert invites friends and families to come together and enjoy music, movement and community spirit in a large-scale live setting.

The event is organised by Ever Events and Enara Events, in association with BOTIM, and powered by Lulu, Yango Drive and YouAE Mortgages.


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