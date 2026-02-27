Qube Art Frames Gallery appointed Framing and Installation Partner for World Art Dubai 2026

Qube Art Frames Gallery has once again been named the official Framing and Installation Partner for World Art Dubai 2026, continuing its trusted association with one of the region’s leading contemporary art fairs. This consecutive partnership follows a successful collaboration in the previous edition, reflecting confidence in the company’s precision, expertise, and execution capabilities.

World Art Dubai unites international artists, galleries, collectors, and art professionals, where professional handling and presentation of artworks are critical. Qube Art Frames Gallery proves its ability to manage large-scale exhibitions under tight timelines has solidified its reputation as a reliable partner.

With over 16 years of experience, the company specialises in art framing, fine art printing, and professional installation, delivering projects across exhibitions, residential and corporate spaces, hospitality venues including a landmark installation for KAFD W Hotel Saudi Arabia and the framing project in Museum of the Future.

A cornerstone of its service is museum-grade framing. Utilising acid-free archival materials, conservation mounting techniques, and durable structural framing, Qube Art Frames Gallery emphasises long-term artwork preservation, supported by a 15-year warranty, a rare level of assurance in the regional market that highlights longevity.

As official partner, the company will oversee professional framing, precise alignment, and on-site installation throughout the exhibition, supported by a trained technical team and dedicated logistics from its Dubai and Abu Dhabi branches. Qube Art Frames Gallery reinforces its commitment to quality, reliability, and supporting the region’s growing art ecosystem.