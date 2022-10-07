QuantoPay to present fintech solutions at GITEX Global 2022

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 4:19 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 5:35 PM

QuantoPay will unveil its groundbreaking platform at the upcoming Future Blockchain Summit, which will be held as part of GITEX Global, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 10 to 13. “GITEX witnesses the brightest minds, the most promising startups and the most powerful investors in the Middle East, thus presenting an amazing opportunity for QuantoPay to announce its global launch and showcase the application”, said Ana-Maria Beldica, co-founder of QuantoPay.

QuantoPay is the world's first mobile-only digital and blockchain application to revolutionise the future of finance. It combines the advantages of both physical and virtual transactions to give customers the freedom to spend, earn, save and transfer money all with the tap of a finger. Through its intelligent use of blockchain technology, QuantoPay has developed a fully streamlined and transparent system, which enables a fixed percentage of the company's profits to automatically contribute to sustainability projects chosen by its customers. Some of the most noticeable initiatives include supporting the young football talent scholarship programme under Michel Salgado’s football club FC Hispania, ocean and coral protection, and support for young NFT artists.

QuantoPay is set to globally launch its award-winning application right before the FIFA World Cup 2022™, and as part of the launch, it is bringing excitement to its customers through an exclusive campaign, in collaboration with Visa, that includes winning tickets to the FIFA World Cup™ matches and chance to meet QuantoPay’s ambassadors including Michel Salgado, Roberto Carlos and Patrick Kluivert. To participate in the campaign, users will have to download the QuantoPay App and refer friends and family members. The more referrals, the more chances of winning tickets to watch the FIFA World CupTM matches live in Qatar. Draw for the tickets will be done based on the highest number of successfully registered and verified QuantoPay accounts. Other exciting prizes include specially designed QuantoPay footballs signed by football legends, Michel Salgado, Roberto Carlos, and Patrick Kluivert. The QuantoPay FIFA World CupTM campaign will formally kick off on the October 15 and individuals can pre-register to participate in the campaign at GITEX Global 2022. QuantoPay’s senior company executives and technology experts are looking forward to meeting blockchain and FIFA enthusiasts at the Future Blockchain Summit. Radu Popa, technology head at QuantoPay, will share his insights during the event on blockchain and DeFi integration roadblocks and how to effectively overcome and manage such challenges.

At GITEX, QuantoPay will also formally announce the incorporation of its Dubai office in the prestigious Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), a crucial step to cater to the company’s future expansion in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. To know more about the QuantoPay project and its We.Care initiatives, log on to the GITEX Plus App to reserve a time to meet the QuantoPay experts directly.