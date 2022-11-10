QuantoPay to launch in the metaverse space at an exclusive event featuring football legends

Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:45 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:01 PM

QuantoPay has announced the release of its second experience in the metaverse. The unveiling will be done at a special event that promises to be just as exciting and disruptive as the QuantoPay platform.

The invite-only exclusive event, which is scheduled for November 11, at Al Serkal Unit 15, Al Quoz Dubai, will bring together top executives from across the crypto and blockchain industry, regional VIPs and fintech VCs, and other persons from across the UAE business ecosystem.

QuantoPay ambassadors, Michel Salgado, Roberto Carlos and Patrick Kluivert will make a special appearance and host the first-ever draw in the metaverse and will announce winners of the tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, courtesy Visa. Other major highlights of the event include: amazing food, a live DJ, interactive games, a state-of-the-art virtual reality — Verse Estate metaverse experience, oriented around the FIFA World Cup 2022 match tickets draw, conducted by QuantoPay’s ambassadors; limited edition QuantoPay NFT giveaways; Quantocoin token drops, and Verse Estate hyper-realistic metaverse NFTs. All in all, it promises to be an amazing opportunity to meet some global football legends, and so much more.

So, come join us for an amazing ‘Experience in the metaverse.’

The event will start off with the formal announcement of the partnership between QuantoPay and Crypto Oasis, one of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems in the world. This collaboration sets a milestone in itself for QuantoPay and the MENA region. Earlier this month, QuantoPay launched its FIFA World Cup campaign, encouraging customers to download the QuantoPay app and refer friends and family to be entered into a draw for tickets to the tournament.

Dr Alexander Brexendorff, co-founder of QuantoPay, said: “The blockchain and Web 3 space is changing how we view, value, and interact and we are excited to bring that experience to the region”.

The experiment of converging a live event in the metaverse and setting a precedent in the virtual space, is made possible by the collaboration of Verse Coop. Partnering with some of the leading names in the crypto sphere, is part of the steps QuantoPay is taking to revolutionise the future of finance.

Join us on November 11 to experience the metaverse in style, with blockchain and web 3 industry leaders, FIFA legends, high-end influencers, investors and innovators. RSVP for the event can be requested via QuantoPay’s social media platforms.

QuantoPay is the world's first mobile-only digital and blockchain platform with the aim to revolutionise the future of finance. It combines the advantages of both physical and virtual transactions to give customers the freedom to spend, earn, save, and transfer money all with the tap of a finger. Through its intelligent use of blockchain technology, QuantoPay has developed a fully streamlined and transparent system which enables a fixed percentage of the company's profits to automatically contribute to sustainability projects chosen by its customers. Some of the most noticeable initiatives include supporting the young football talent scholarship programme under Michel Salgado’s football club FC Hispania, ocean and coral protection, and support for young NFT artists.