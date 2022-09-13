Qualia to distribute Pro-Ject and Metallica Limited Edition Turntable

Qualia is the key distributor for Pro-Ject in the region, making them the first and the only supplier in the region to offer the ‘Metallica Limited Edition Turntable’

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 5:07 PM

Qualia Electronic Trading, a leading distributor for wearables, gadgets and audio products in the Middle East and North Africa hosted a high-profile event at MOTO Dubai to introduce Metallica Limited Edition Turntable to the region. The ‘Limited Edition Turntable’ is a collaboration between heavy metal band Metallica and Austrian manufacturer Pro-Ject. Qualia is a key distributor for Pro-Ject in the region, making them the first and the only supplier in the region to offer ‘Metallica Limited Edition Turntable’.

The ‘Metallica Limited Edition Turntable’ delivers spectacular visuals and Pro-Ject’s usual impeccable sound quality. Pro-Ject has equipped the Metallica machine with bona fide audiophile tech. The Metallica Team chose Pro-Ject as their collaborative partner to create a Metallica-themed record player, continuing the brand’s proud tradition of collaborating with artists. Pro-Ject’s design team treated the surface of the new turntable with a mirror-finished metal logo contour to give the player its distinctive look, a bold aesthetic that resonates with the iconic rock band. The S-shaped tonearm comes with a pre-installed Pick it S2 C integrated cartridge and headshell but allows for easy cartridge swapping via the detachable assembly. Tracking force, anti-skating and VTA are fully adjustable for fine-tuning and position, making ‘Metallica Limited Edition Turntable’ a true audiophile investment.

“We are thrilled to bring to the region the ‘Metallica Limited Edition Turntable’. The Metallica and Pro-Ject turntable is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a statement piece for the living room as well as true audiophiles. Handmade in Europe, this turntable is modelled after Metallica’s Star logo and is constructed around a massive MDF plinth in this classic 'ninja star' shaped design. As a key distributor of audio products, Qualia has always been a step ahead in bringing the latest and innovative solutions to the region. The ‘Limited Edition Turntable’ is another effort to continue the positive momentum,” said Shirin Asadi, general manager at Qualia.

Established in 2014, Qualia is an all-women led team across varied levels of the organisation. With over 1,500+ products under its umbrella, Qualia serves over 20+ clients and is available across 35+ stores in the region.

Qualia will distribute the ‘Limited Edition Turntable’ to retailers in the UAE at Virgin Megastores and more. The company will also distribute it across varied other retailers in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.