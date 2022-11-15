QH Fashion LLC on an expansion mode

Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 3:41 PM

After having firmly entrenched itself in the UAE market, Ajman based QH Fashion LLC is eyeing major overseas expansion in the upcoming months.

The fashion brand offers a plethora of clothing options for men, women and children Qusai Hamza, founder, QH Fashion LLC, spoke at length about motto behind the brand. He said: "The brand follows the motto 'Offer value for money to the customers'. We plan to make digital platform for our customers smooth and safe. At QH Fashion we offer a range of new and improved work and career suits and dresses that will make both the men and the women stand out from the crowd.”

Known for his community service initiatives, Hamza spoke about few CSR projects which are close to his heart. He said: “I have planned to contribute towards the cause of underprivileged children. We plan to contribute Dh5 from each garment sold towards the cause of education for I believe that only the educated children will add to the future of this country."

Elaborating further about his expansion plans, Hamza added: "We plan to tap the maximum market share in The Middle East, and for this very reason, we are actively expanding not only in the other Emirates but also overseas. The most recent branch was opened in Ras Al Khaimah which was set up during Dubai Expo 2020 and coincided with the six-month-long exposition, staged under the central theme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', and which defied the tremendous challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success. Undeterred by Covid-19 we expanded overseas to Oman and we are planning to spread our chain across the GCC countries in the near future. Our USP is that we offer international brands at an affordable cost."