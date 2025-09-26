QE2 launches ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ culinary voyage in Dubai

Dubai’s most storied ship, the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), is preparing to set sail on a unique culinary journey that reimagines her golden years at sea. The series, Around the World in 80 Days, will run from October 1 to December 19, 2025 and will transform the historic Queens Grill into a stage for global gastronomy, offering guests the romance of travel through flavour.

For 80 consecutive nights, diners will experience a rotating three-course menu inspired by 80 destinations the QE2 once visited during her iconic voyages. Each evening will reveal a new chapter, from Southampton to Singapore and Marseille to Mumbai. One ship, eighty destinations, infinite flavours.

Shaileen Jiwa, general manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2, said: “The QE2 has always represented adventure, discovery, and elegance. With ‘Around the World in 80 Days’, she sails again, this time on a culinary journey. It’s not just about food; it’s about storytelling. Each evening invites our guests to rediscover the world through taste, memory, and a sense of connection to the history that still resonates through the decks of this remarkable ship.”

Menus, designed by the QE2’s award-winning culinary team, will transport diners across cultures and continents. The experience will trace the ship’s story from her launch at the John Brown Shipyard in Clydebank, Scotland, where she was inaugurated by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, to her present home in Dubai, where she now stands as a floating icon. Every plate will tell a story, transforming her legendary travels into flavourful experiences.

To add further excitement, guests who attend 10 or more evenings will be entered into a lucky draw to win two tickets to one of the featured destinations, with accommodation at an Accor hotel on a full-board basis. This exclusive prize will bring the romance of travel full circle.

The event will be available exclusively for dinner at the Queens Grill, once reserved for first-class passengers. The dining room will become a living legacy where guests can savour international flavours while celebrating the QE2’s enduring place in maritime history.

Following the conclusion of this limited-time series, Queens Grill will remain open as a signature dining destination on board, preserving its legacy of timeless fine dining.

For reservations and inquiries, contact WhatsApp: +971569948207, call at +971 4 526 8835 or visit: www.qe2.com/offers/around-the-world-in-80-days.