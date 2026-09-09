Qashio becomes official supporter of the Ryder Cup 2027

Global spend management company Qashio has become the official supporter of the Ryder Cup, ahead of the competition’s 100th anniversary at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Qashio serves more than 5,000 businesses globally, helping companies manage increasingly complex corporate spending across entities, markets and currencies.

As an official supporter, Qashio joins the Ryder Cup’s broader partner ecosystem, alongside a roster of leading global businesses. For Qashio, the significance is straightforward: companies that lead categories should be seen in the places that define them.

The competition’s Worldwide Partners for 2027 include Rolex, Stripe, SAP, Capgemini, DP World and Smurfit Westrock.

"We want to be seen where our clients aspire to be," said Armin Moradi, CEO of Qashio. "The Ryder Cup is one of those places. It brings together extraordinary athletes, global businesses and people at the top of their fields. For Qashio to be there feels completely natural."

Ryder Cup week is one of the rare occasions where sport, capital and enterprise converge, bringing together business leaders, investors and senior decision-makers from across industries.

That connection is particularly relevant for Qashio. The company serves businesses across the European markets represented within Team Europe, while Dubai, one of Qashio’s two global headquarters alongside Dublin, is also home to a number of Europe’s leading golfers.

Qashio has been built around a similarly borderless reality. Its platform is designed for businesses whose financial operations increasingly extend globally.

Qashio’s expansion in Ireland also forms part of the strengthening economic relationship between the UAE and Ireland. Its growth in Dublin was advanced through the UAE-Ireland relationship around Investopia, supported by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and co-chair of Investopia, alongside the IDA and senior Irish government and investment leaders.

Qashio is taking that commitment further through Qashio Labs, its Irish R&D hub, which the company plans to make operational ahead of the Ryder Cup in 2027.

The 2027 event will mark 100 years since the Ryder Cup began and will be only the second time the competition has been staged in Ireland.

Richard Atkinson, chief Ryder cup officer at the European Tour group, added: "The Ryder Cup has grown to become one of the largest events in global sport and provides a world-class platform for leading businesses to engage with an international audience. Qashio has built an international business around helping companies manage increasingly complex financial operations across markets. That global outlook, combined with its strong connection to Ireland, makes Qashio a compelling addition to our commercial programme. We are delighted to welcome Qashio as the Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup and look forward to working together to bring the partnership to life for its customers, partners and fans on the road to Adare Manor."