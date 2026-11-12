Putting seafarers first: Tristar calls for greater focus on seafarer welfare

Safety at Sea, Tristar’s annual forum dedicated to seafarer well-being, was held in Dubai on 9 November 2026. The forum brought together more than 180 in-person participants from the UAE and around the world, alongside seafarers who joined live from aboard their vessels and from shore-leave gatherings in the Philippines and India.

Through its unique and inclusive format, the forum enabled seafarers to engage directly with regulators, shipowners, charterers, insurers, shipping associations and other key industry stakeholders, fostering meaningful dialogue on the challenges they face and reinforcing the industry’s shared responsibility in safeguarding their wellbeing.

Safety at Sea is a flagship event on Tristar’s annual calendar, now into its eighth year.

Eugene Mayne, group chief executive, Tristar Group, said seafarers are at the center of our maritime business. "Since our entry into the sector in 2016, we have had the privilege of working with highly skilled and dedicated seafarers whose contributions to the growth of our business have been invaluable. They are the unsung heroes of global trade, and through Safety at Sea, we wanted to give them a platform where their voices could be heard, and their concerns translated into meaningful action.”

The forum was opened by special guest Abdulla Al Hashmi, global chief operating officer, Parks and Economic Zones, DP World, who stressed the importance of seafarers speaking up when they feel their mental health is at risk.

“Seafarers are at the heart of our industry. They spend long periods away from their homes and carry enormous responsibility. Their wellbeing must be a priority and that means creating an environment where they are supported and cared for,” he said and highlighted UAE’s efforts to ensure safety of seafarers in the region.

Guest of Honour, Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India, highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Indian Embassy and Consulate General of India to champion seafarer welfare.

Addressing industry leaders directly, he called for concerted action to foster a culture of care and support for seafarers across the maritime industry. “There are three things necessary to improve wellbeing of seafarers, first is to build confidence that it is acceptable to open up about mental health issues faced; secondly it is important to set up confidential support frameworks and finally senior management should encourage an open culture to discuss mental health issues with their crew and staff,” he added.

The special guests were followed by internationally renowned maritime leader Dr Grahaeme Henderson, who, in his capacity as conference president, unveiled a framework for enhancing safety at sea and outlined practical measures to prevent fatalities and serious incidents across the maritime industry.

Susanne Justesen, director, Human Sustainability at the Global Maritime Forum, discussed the overarching guidelines that influence wellbeing, inclusion, retention and career development at sea.

Anna Myrilla, the co-founder of Learning Seaman, led an impactful session on workload management and the impact of digital technology on seafarers mental and physical wellbeing.

The agenda addressed the pressing challenges faced by seafarers, including isolation, fatigue, operational overload, extended contracts, repatriation difficulties and mental health concerns. Industry experts shared valuable insights into how proactive leadership intervention and stronger crew cohesion practices can help address these challenges and improve seafarer wellbeing.

The global shipping industry has a significant human dimension, with seafarers who stand at the heart of its operations. Discussions at the forum explored the psychological and behavioural aspects of life at sea, with insights from experts including Dr Pennie Blackburn, consultant Clinical Psychologist, director of Waypoint Maritime CiC, and Ben Bailey, programme director at The Mission to Seafarers.

Tim Coffin, CEO, Tristar Maritime Logistics, said: “Life at sea comes with unique challenges, from prolonged periods away from family to the physical and mental demands of working in an increasingly complex operating environment. Through Safety at Sea, we aim to arrive at practical solutions and strengthen collaboration across the maritime community to bring about lasting improvements in the lives of those who work at sea.”

Representatives from Sharjah Maritime Academy concluded the forum by consolidating the key takeaways into a structured framework for identifying practical solutions and encouraging stakeholders to commit to specific, actionable changes to improve seafarer well-being.

The conference this year was held in association with Seatrade Maritime. For more information about the Tristar Safety at Sea Conference, please visit https://conference.tristargroup.