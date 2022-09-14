Push your content creation limit with Canon's three vlogging kits and #MAKEYOURMARK

Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM

Canon Middle East (CME) the leading provider of imaging technologies and services has recently announced three vlogging-focused 'vlogging kits' to meet the growing demand for video content from aspiring creative storytelling, influencers and content creators. Be it for vlogs or feature films, every storytellers’ creativity can be unleashed to #makeyourmark with the Canon EOS M50 Mark II vlogging Kit, Powershot G7x MKIII vlogging Kit or EOS RP with 24-105mm lens vlogging kit, depending on the type of content production.

Each of the vlogging kits offer the tools to become a video pro with the freedom of exploring the world of content creation. The custom created kits contain a unique combination of camera and accessories, however, the hero of each kit is the lightweight Canon camera offering 4k video capabilities with an amazing flip-out screen and smartphone connectivity, to access content anywhere at any time.

The EOS M50 Mark II vlogging kit builds on the strong performance of the popular EOS M50, with enhancements that are particularly suitable for content creators. With an impressive 24.1 megapixel image quality, 4k video quality, dual pixel autofocus and wireless connectivity, the EOS M50 Mark II vlogging kit also comes with a tripod and external microphone to ensure a seamless content creation experience. Its priced at Dh2,599.

The Canon Powershot G7x MK III vlogging kit is the answer for anyone wanting to create stunning videos, as well as take memorable still images. The PowerShot G7 X Mark III camera delivers crisp, sharp videos, captures close-ups of your selfies and everything in between with its impressive 4.2x optical zoom and a lens aperture of f/1.8 to F/2.8. The accompanying tripod makes it convenient to film for longer, with better control and the detachable wireless remote control allows for easy camera control, even from across the room. The camera is priced at Dh2,999.

The full frame mirrorless EOS RP with 24-105mm lens vlogging kit offers the lightest and most compact full-frame EOS camera to date, in combination with the uber versatile EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM Lens. Known as the 'one-lens solution' for many shooting situations, the lens spans a useful wide-angle to short-telephoto range and is the perfect companion for the EOS RP camera, which features fast and accurate autofocus, 4K video and a powerful DIGIC 8 processor for exceptional results, even in low light. The EOS RP is priced at Dh5,199.

Bengü Topçu, regional marketing director, Canon — Middle East and Turkey, said: “We believe that everyone can be a storyteller and through our vlogging kits we want to empower future content creators to let their imaginations soar. Our ambition is to ensure that we offer a solution that fits the need of each and every creative person and that is why we have launched three distinct kits that will support content creators, setting them up for success."

The vlogging-focused vlogging kits are available for purchase at canon e-store as well as official retailers. For additional information on how you can get started to #makeyourmark please visit: //en.canon-me.com/canon-make-your-mark/.