Purunity strengthens sustainability commitment with desert clean-up at Mleiha National Park

Purunity, a UAE-based provider of water and air purification technologies, reinforced its sustainability and community engagement agenda with a desert clean-up at Mleiha National Park in Sharjah. Organised under the company’s goodness ambassadors Initiative, the effort united colleagues around a shared purpose: raising environmental awareness while strengthening teamwork.

Ambassadors collected various types of waste across the area, with plastics highlighted as one of the most common and harmful types of litter found in desert environments. The initiative showed how individual responsibility and collective action can lead to meaningful environmental impact.

"Our clean-up day went beyond taking a step to protect the environment; it created a powerful team experience," said Tural Okur, founder of Purunity. "In the desert, our colleagues could see how everyday materials, especially single-use plastics, accumulate and harm fragile landscapes. The activity underscored that we all have a duty to protect the environment."

Purunity encourages employees to champion responsible habits at work and at home. With a community of 300+ ambassadors across Türkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, their work model and everyday habits demonstrate how small steps can catalyse larger change and how shared responsibility and teamwork can deliver tangible results in local environments.

"Sustainability is not just a part of our operations; it’s central to our culture." Okur added. "Every Goodness Ambassador demonstrates the commitment we bring to the communities we serve. The Mleiha clean-up demonstrated once again that when we act together, we can create a meaningful difference. We will continue advancing this mission for a cleaner future."

Operating in the UAE since 2020, Purunity serves residential and commercial customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah with customer-focused service and certified filtration solutions. Following its 2022 expansion, the company also provides products and support to customers in Muscat, Oman. Purunity’s portfolio includes water and air purification systems that leverage advanced technologies and internationally certified components for enhanced performance.

The Mleiha initiative reflects Purunity’s integrated approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, combining product solutions that promote healthier living with employee-led actions that protect local ecosystems and inspire long-term behavioral change.

Humanity produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastic each year, yet only about 9% of plastic waste is ultimately recycled. The remaining waste is burned, landfilled, or ends up in natural environments.

In the UAE, the transition away from single-use plastics is already underway. Plastic shopping bags were banned on January 1, 2024, and a broader ban on many single-use items will come into effect on January 1, 2026. This policy shift aligns with on-the-ground efforts such as the Mleiha clean-up, where Purunity employees demonstrated how individual responsibility can support national sustainability goals.