Purpose-driven marketing is integral for brands, says Vibha Thusu

Vibha Thusu, global head of marketing and communications at Himel International, shares insights on how companies can create brand communities and measure success

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:05 PM

Vibha Thusu highlighted the importance of building a brand community, especially when customers are advert-exhausted and have short attention spans at Intrigue Madtech Summit, which took place on December 7 in Dubai. She further shared how Himel has been developing and nurturing communities through periodic training, workshops, retailer and distributor seminars.

Thusu, global head of marketing and communications at Himel, said: "As a global marketing and communications leader, my strategy for the brand has always been backed by purpose driven marketing that impacts every customer touch point. At Himel we strive to align product and purpose that amplify our business values, to build trust and loyalty within our rapidly growing community."

“As new age marketeers we shoulder the responsibility to do lesser frivolous advertising and have more meaningful dialogue with our socially conscious consumers. We have developed a framework where the key question is not have we invested enough, but are we doing enough? This enables us to create a more genuine relationship with our audience,” Thusu added.

In regards to community-based marketing, Thusu highlighted how it is vital to set fundamentals earlier — a product or service with a unique differentiator and excellent customer service, so communities don’t become rant platforms. As a market leader in value-engineered electrical products, Himel hosts an annual 'Digital Customer Meet' where every customer, B2B or B2C from 50+ countries, is invited on an exclusive digital platform to understand Himel’s future plans, upcoming product launches and success stories.

As purpose-driven marketing gets increasingly popular, brands that want to form a genuine relationship with their customers and establish brand loyalty need to start adapting their activities to it. Thusu further shared how Himel places its customers at the centre of their business strategy by rewarding, recognising and elevating them. Himel encourages active participation across their community interactions, keeping customers’ well-being at the core of everything they do.