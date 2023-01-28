Puravankara Limited hosts winter soiree for customers about upcoming projects

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 12:55 PM

Puravankara Limited, one of India’s leading real estate players, hosted a unique event for its customers in the city, updating them on the upcoming projects in India. A unique privilege programme was announced, for non-resident Indian (NRI) customers, to thank them for their patronage of the brand.

The company, which espouses the ‘You’ philosophy in dealing with customers, hosted the event to meet and greet customers, the first face-to-face gathering post pandemic with their existing customers.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO at Puravankara Limited, said: “We want to celebrate our customers and thank them for their continued support to all our brands. Today, we have a large number of customers in Gulf countries who have invested in Puravankara, Provident and Purva Land properties.”

The company is present across three verticals, selling premium and ultra- luxurious homes under the brand name Puravankara, and large-scale community developments under the brand name Provident. A recent development is the launch of Purva Land, which exclusively caters to plotted development projects across west and southern India. Puravankara also owns Purva Streaks, an interior design company, offering a 360-degree solution for those looking to customise their homes.

The launch event also saw the introduction of The NRI Eminence Club, a ‘very exclusive’ privilege programme for Puravankara customers, which will give them advance notice of new launches, help them invest in future-forward properties and create a small fortune by spreading the word about the company’s new projects among friends and family.