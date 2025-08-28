  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Aug 28, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:38 | DXB weather-sun.svg40°C

Punjabi Dhaba marks grand expansion with new outlet at Seven Seas Hotel, Dubai

The new outlet is designed to cater to a wider audience while retaining the restaurant’s signature Punjabi hospitality and authentic culinary offerings

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 4:48 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Court raises billionaire Abu Sabah's fine to Dh150 million in money laundering case

Dubai Court raises billionaire Abu Sabah's fine to Dh150 million in money laundering case

Watch: Dubai residents can now earn by delivering Amazon packages on foot

Watch: Dubai residents can now earn by delivering Amazon packages on foot

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

Punjabi Dhaba, the renowned Indian dining chain celebrated for its authentic North Indian flavours, officially inaugurated its fifth branch with a grand opening at the Seven Seas Hotel, Dubai. The launch event, held on Thursday, August 28, brought together members of the media, dignitaries, influencers, and food enthusiasts for an evening that combined tradition, taste, and celebration.

The expansion adds to Punjabi Dhaba’s growing footprint in Dubai, with existing branches in Oud Metha, Burjuman, Jaddaf, and Business Bay. The new outlet is designed to cater to a wider audience while retaining the restaurant’s signature Punjabi hospitality and authentic culinary offerings.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Bangladesh police warn of 'crisis' as rape cases surge

thumb-image

Waseem to lead UAE in T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan, Afghanistan

thumb-image

Israel says Gaza strike that killed journalists targeted 'Hamas camera'

thumb-image

How UAE companies take feedback, keep customers happy

thumb-image

'Hridayapoorvam' reviews: Viewers praise Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan movie for heartwarming story

 

Speaking at the press conference during the launch, Amanjeet Singh, owner of Punjabi Dhaba, said: “This milestone reflects not only our brand’s growth but also the trust and love we continue to receive from our patrons. From our first outlet to now five branches across Dubai, our vision has always been to serve authentic Punjabi flavors with warmth and hospitality. The Seven Seas Hotel outlet is a step forward in bringing our heritage closer to even more food lovers in the city.”

The evening witnessed a lively cultural showcase and a curated dining experience featuring Punjabi Dhaba’s signature dishes, offering guests a taste of the brand’s culinary excellence. The press conference also highlighted the company’s growth strategy and its plans to further strengthen its presence in the UAE’s vibrant F&B sector.

Punjabi Dhaba’s newest outlet at Seven Seas Hotel promises an inviting dining atmosphere where traditional flavours meet modern dining expectations, solidifying its position as a leading name in Dubai’s Indian food scene.