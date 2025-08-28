Punjabi Dhaba marks grand expansion with new outlet at Seven Seas Hotel, Dubai

Punjabi Dhaba, the renowned Indian dining chain celebrated for its authentic North Indian flavours, officially inaugurated its fifth branch with a grand opening at the Seven Seas Hotel, Dubai. The launch event, held on Thursday, August 28, brought together members of the media, dignitaries, influencers, and food enthusiasts for an evening that combined tradition, taste, and celebration.

The expansion adds to Punjabi Dhaba’s growing footprint in Dubai, with existing branches in Oud Metha, Burjuman, Jaddaf, and Business Bay. The new outlet is designed to cater to a wider audience while retaining the restaurant’s signature Punjabi hospitality and authentic culinary offerings.

Speaking at the press conference during the launch, Amanjeet Singh, owner of Punjabi Dhaba, said: “This milestone reflects not only our brand’s growth but also the trust and love we continue to receive from our patrons. From our first outlet to now five branches across Dubai, our vision has always been to serve authentic Punjabi flavors with warmth and hospitality. The Seven Seas Hotel outlet is a step forward in bringing our heritage closer to even more food lovers in the city.”

The evening witnessed a lively cultural showcase and a curated dining experience featuring Punjabi Dhaba’s signature dishes, offering guests a taste of the brand’s culinary excellence. The press conference also highlighted the company’s growth strategy and its plans to further strengthen its presence in the UAE’s vibrant F&B sector.

Punjabi Dhaba’s newest outlet at Seven Seas Hotel promises an inviting dining atmosphere where traditional flavours meet modern dining expectations, solidifying its position as a leading name in Dubai’s Indian food scene.