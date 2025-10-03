Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island reopens its doors for guests

After a transformative three-month renovation, Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island is officially reopening, ushering in a bold new chapter in Ras Al Khaimah. Reimagined as an Urban Resort, the property seamlessly blends gastronomy, artistry and lifestyle to set a fresh benchmark for travel in the UAE.

The redesigned rooms and suites embrace warm earthy tones, elegant gold accents and bespoke artworks by Ras Al Khaimah artists, weaving local heritage into contemporary sophistication. Enhanced with Pullman’s signature bedding, next generation LED TVs and upgraded high speed Wi Fi ensure every stay balances style with seamless comfort.

From families to couples, adventurers to event dreamers, there is something for everyone; for weddings and celebrations too, open air venues with sweeping views of the Gulf make milestones unforgettable. Sustainability is also central to the resort’s rebirth, with initiatives like digital room keys, a lobby hydration station and a strong commitment to reducing single use plastics. Every detail reflects Pullman’s promise of responsible hospitality without compromising the guest experience.

“Our vision was to create a destination where culinary artistry, cultural appreciation and comfort co-exist,” says Evan Harrington, General Manager of Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island.

“Every experience has been re-imagined with today’s traveler in mind, from elevated gastronomy to responsible design. and we’re proud to welcome guests into this new era.”

Guests can also unlock exclusive benefits with ALL Accor, lifestyle loyalty programme. Members earn rewards across stays, dining, and experiences, gaining access to a world of exclusive privileges at thousands of hotels worldwide.