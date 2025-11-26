  • search in Khaleej Times
Publsh Media Group named exclusive media and sponsorships partner for Dubai Mall’s ‘Festival of Fashion’

Publsh’s partnership with Lana cements its role as a leading force in regional cultural media

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 8:23 PM

Publish Media Group has been named the exclusive media and sponsorship partner for the highly anticipated Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, taking place from 29–30 January 2026 at Dubai Mall — the world’s most visited shopping destination.

Spanning 1.2 million sq m and home to over 1,200 retail outlets — including more than 200 luxury and fashion brands — Dubai Mall is the beating heart of the region’s $23.5 billion fashion market, projected to reach $41 billion by 2029, according to Statista.

This strategic partnership with Lana, which is redefining regional media engagement, positions Publsh at the forefront of cultural influence. Publsh Media Group is recognised for its specialised approach to communications, media, and location-driven storytelling, helping ultra-luxury brands reach the right audiences across destinations such as J1 Beach, Jumeirah.

The UAE’s luxury goods market is booming, with clothing and apparel accounting for 38.27% of luxury sales in 2024. Women drive 61.56% of this segment, while the rise of limited-edition collections continues to fuel demand for exclusivity and cultural relevance. Publsh’s ability to elevate these narratives makes it the ideal partner for a festival that positions fashion as both art and identity.

Over two days, the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will feature 12 fashion masterclasses led by global and regional designers, influencers, and industry leaders. The event will culminate with the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards at the Armani Hotel Dubai — the region’s largest celebration of fashion excellence.

"Fashion is more than style, it’s storytelling. We’re thrilled to partner with Lana to capture the spirit of this iconic event and share it with the world," said Sagar Chotrani, CEO of Publsh.

Kushal Desai, managing director of Publsh, added: "This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to elevate cultural moments through powerful collaboration. The Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion is a landmark celebration, and we’re honoured to be part of it."

Anil Bhoyrul, managing director at Lana, commented: "With a reputation for curating standout experiences at iconic destinations, Publsh is the ideal partner to spotlight the brands that define fashion excellence. The company’s expertise in connecting visionary labels with discerning audiences ensures the Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will be a celebration of style, innovation, and influence."

As part of the event, Lana will release a special edition publication titled Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, available throughout Dubai Mall from January 1, 2026. The magazine will feature exclusive content including profiles of featured talent and a comprehensive guide to the festival.

Ticketing and registration details will be announced on December 15 via the Lana website and app.