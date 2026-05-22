Publsh Media Group and Vivenda announce exclusive cross market partnership

Publsh Media Group has signed an exclusive strategic agreement with Vivenda Group, one of Europe’s most established OOH specialists, to expand both companies’ premium media portfolios across the UAE, Italy, and Spain. The partnership brings together two market leaders with a shared vision to help brands secure visibility in the most exclusive, high impact, and culturally influential locations across three powerhouse markets.

Under the agreement, Publsh Media Group’s flagship asset, J1 Beach, will be exclusively represented by Vivenda in Italy and Spain, giving European brands direct access to one of Dubai’s most prestigious beachfront destinations.

In parallel, Vivenda’s extensive portfolio across Rome, Milan, and other major European cities will be represented by Publsh Media Group in the UAE, enabling regional brands to activate in some of Europe’s most affluent and high traffic environments. “This partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to build a truly global ecosystem of premium media experiences. Vivenda’s portfolio is unmatched in its ability to reach affluent audiences in Europe’s most iconic locations,” said Sagar Chotrani, co‑founder and CEO, Publsh Media Group.

"By joining forces, we’re creating a powerful bridge between the UAE, Italy and Spain – giving brands seamless access to world‑class visibility across three of the world’s most influential markets," added Kushal Desai co-founder and managing director, Publish Media Group.

Founded in 2006, Vivenda has built a reputation for premium placements in the heart of Rome, the fashion districts of Milan, and landmark locations across Italy and Europe. The collaboration marks a significant step in expanding both companies’ international reach and raising the standard of luxury‑focused OOH offerings available to global advertisers.

"Vivenda has spent nearly two decades curating advertising opportunities in the most striking and culturally vibrant locations across Italy and Europe. Partnering with Publsh Media Group allows us to extend that same level of excellence to the UAE, a market defined by innovation, luxury, and global ambition. Together, we will offer brands a premium, international platform that connects audiences across continents," said Luca Maurogiovanni, chairman, Vivenda Group.