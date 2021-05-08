- EVENTS
PSO enters into strategic partnerships
Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has signed multiple infrastructural MoUs of strategic importance with Pakistan Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan Arab Pipeline Company (PAPCO), which aim to safeguard the country’s petroleum product supply chain and enable economical and environment-friendly transportation of fuels.
The entities will jointly develop a strategic pipeline link of 20 km between the ports of Keamari and Port Qasim for the transportation of motor gasoline and high-speed diesel called the Keamari Korangi Link Pipeline 2 (KKLP-II). This is a major milestone on the road to sustainability and environment-friendly initiatives as it will significantly reduce harmful tailpipe emissions, ensure safe transportation of highly volatile petroleum products and ease traffic congestion in Karachi and other cities.
PSO and PARCO have also agreed to explore the option of developing a terminal at Hub having a single point mooring (SPM) system which will allow imports through VLCCs. The MoUs were signed by Syed Taha — managing director and CEO, PSO; Shahid Mehmood Khan — managing director, PARCO and Amr Ahmed — chief executive, PAPCO. Senior PSO officials including Shehryar Omar — chief commercial officer; Hammad Zafar — general manager and Asad R Faiz — supply general manager infrastructure projects and maintenance were also present during the ceremony.
This partnership will bring synergy to the shared national agenda and accelerate the economic progress of Pakistan while further cementing business ties between the national entities.
