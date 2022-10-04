Providing top-notch skincare

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.
Dermatology as a profession
There’s a lot to love about dermatology, and it’s no surprise that it’s one of the most competitive specialities. When we first start medical school, we all have an idea of what medicine is and what it's like to be a doctor. At a younger age, I was influenced by the thought of helping people with medical needs and providing them with a better quality of life.
Dermatology is exactly what I envisioned medicine to be. We can visually diagnose, confirm with a biopsy, see it on pathology, and watch the patient keep improving. I chose dermatology as a speciality because I discovered that skin diseases are intriguing, common, and have a significant impact on people's lives. So, I wanted to be responsible for creating a change in their life. I was able to closely observe this field and learned that a successful dermatologist requires hands-on skills such as paying attention to details and providing an initial diagnosis through observation. I learned how to correctly describe skin contusions and the clinical manifestations of common skin diseases. I became acquainted with diagnostic procedures and identified treatment options for common conditions. For me, the most interesting part was learning about basic epidemiology and skin cancer risk factors.
After treating a patient, I also find it quite satisfying to not only hear the patient say he or she feels better but to see the disappearance or improvement right in front of me rather than a hidden lab value. My aptitudes, in addition to my interest and attraction to the field, make me a good fit for dermatology. I am looking forward to providing the best possible counselling, education, and treatment to my patients.
The leading cause
Acne is the most common skin problem, and it is difficult to treat at home. Because you cannot self-analyse your skin and figure out the best treatment for it. Acne will take time to respond to treatment. There is no quick fix; however, if you have been using the same over-the-counter acne treatments for twelve weeks or more and are still not seeing results, it may be time to consult a dermatologist. Over-the-counter treatments are only effective for milder cases of acne. If the acne is severe or treatment-resistant, a dermatologist can provide personalised treatment options.
Best time to consult a skincare specialist
Your skin is your important organ, so it’s crucial that you take care of it. This sometimes requires consulting a dermatologist for a specialised care. Whether you have skin problems or want to improve the appearance of your skin, a dermatologist can provide you with the cosmetic and medical treatments you require.
I offer free treatment to people in financial need because my desire for practicing medicine is not to raise profits, but to provide satisfaction to my patients by relieving pain, increasing self-esteem, and improving quality of life.
"The best is yet to come" is my favourite life lesson quote. I always like to be optimistic and have a positive outlook on life. This quote has helped me get through the ups and downs of life and made me stronger.
Our scope of clinical practice:
Dr Abdulaziz Al Rashed is a consultant dermatologist at Dar Al Shifa Hospital
