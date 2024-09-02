PROVEN Arabia unveils new brand identity; opens new office in Riyadh

aid Al Mashari, co-founder and group CEO PROVEN Arabia

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:02 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

PROVEN Arabia, a leading Saudi holding company providing comprehensive solutions, today revealed its new brand identity to showcase its commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions and services for its customers.

The new brand reinforces the company’s aspiration to expand its offerings and enhance its capabilities, ensuring that it remains a trailblazer in the industry.

"We are proud to highlight our remarkable customers growth both regionally and globally which has inspired our decision to evolve. The expansion of our workforce and the unveiling of our new brand identity underscores the significant progress we've made over the years. It is also a testament to our hard work and the vision to deliver enhanced quality solutions for our customers. At PROVEN Arabia, we strive to foster a culture built on solid values, continually enhancing our workplace to better serve our team and clients. This new space embodies our dedication to these principles and our vision for the future." Zaid Al Mashari, co-founder and group CEO PROVEN Arabia.

At the heart of PROVEN Arabia’s new identity is an iconic logo that was inspired by a desire to create a visual identity that seamlessly blends both the Arabic and English languages. The modern and sleek design reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach, while the fusion of an Arabic version displays its dedication to inclusivity and cultural roots, thus emphasizing its global outlook and bilingual proficiency.

The brand refresh also includes a new and bigger office space in Riyadh to accommodate their expansion and future growth. The office has an open-space layout, aimed at enhancing communication and collaboration among team members and aligns with the company's commitment to transparency and unity. By integrating these design elements, PROVEN Arabia aims to create a work environment that not only boosts productivity but also promotes a sense of community and well-being among its employees. Additionally, the new brand encapsulates the company's dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. “Our new look perfectly captures the essence of who we are and is indicative of our plans ahead,” added Naif Al Otaibi, member board of directors - PROVEN Arabia. “It is a bold step forward that signifies our commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in everything we do.” Established in 2008, PROVEN Arabia has experienced exceptional growth and boasts a diverse portfolio of companies serving multiple sectors. Its subsidiary companies include PROVEN Consult, PROVEN Solution ( sub-brands - PROVEN Reality and PROVEN Robotics ), PROVEN, PROVEN 360, Servhub and AEMACO.

The new brand identity will be implemented across all company platforms, including the website, social media channels, and marketing materials. PROVEN Arabia invites its customers, partners, and stakeholders to join them in celebrating this exciting new chapter as it embarks on a new journey of growth and innovation.