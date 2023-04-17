PROVEN Arabia names Leandra Meintjes as its chief marketing officer

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:01 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:03 PM

PROVEN Arabia announces Leandra Meintjes as CMO, taking on a broader scope of responsibilities for its group of companies and brands. Meintjes has been a part of the PROVEN Arabia success story for nearly three years and has contributed immeasurably to the marketing department, culminating with the recent launch of a dedicated marketing agency: PROVEN 360. In her new role, she is tasked with acquiring additional clients and uplifting PROVEN 360 by strengthening its reputation in the market.

As CMO, Meintjes leads a creative global team spread across seven countries that offers distinctive and powerful marketing solutions to PROVEN Arabia’s internal companies, as well as external clients. Since she first joined PROVEN Arabia, the marketing department’s headcount has grown, and it has also taken on significant additional responsibilities. Initially comprising four team members who were responsible for three internal brands, the department now boasts a global team of 16, who oversee the marketing requirements of 15 brands.

Launched in late 2022, PROVEN 360 strives to remain region sensitive whilst yet offering localised content and ideas that are ‘out-of-the-box’ to clients. Benefiting from its global talent base, which is spread across seven countries, PROVEN 360 offers clients localised content with an international flair. Its mission is to become an extension of its client’s internal marketing teams, to empower them to focus on the business of expanding in the region.

Speaking on her promotion, Omer Salem, CEO of PROVEN, said, “Leandra's exceptional leadership in spearheading our vision for a wider marketing platform with a client service offering has been nothing short of phenomenal. Her ability to bring the team together with her positive energy and focus on the mission, along with her exceptional stakeholder management skills, made her the ideal candidate for the position. With Leandra at the helm as our new CMO, I am confident that Proven 360 will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”

Initially, Leandra joined PROVEN Arabia as Marketing Manager and was responsible for promoting the company’s brands including PROVEN, PROVEN Consult, and more recently PROVEN Solution.

"PROVEN Solution expanded its offering, with the first of its products being robotics solutions and VR. Now the portfolio boasts a chatbot, an intelligent document-processing platform, and AI-driven solutions with more in the making. Being resilient, Leandra took it in her stride and worked on all our brands with the strategic approach they needed for a successful GTM marketing plan. Her customer-centric approach paved the way for the exponential growth of our companies, and supported our internal teams for driving long-term success,” Zaid Mashari, CEO, PROVEN Arabia Group of Companies.

In her earlier years as a marketing specialist, Leandra worked for an NGO, following which she then joined a hospital that would mark the start of a 15-year career in the healthcare sector. She also has a wealth of experience in the luxury fashion and technology sectors.

“The outbreak of the pandemic taught me to adapt and break out of my comfort zone, and I’m grateful that PROVEN Arabia gave me the chance to begin a new journey at that point. Nearly three years on, I’m immensely grateful to the leadership team for the opportunity to expand my sphere of marketing influence as CMO. I look forward to delivering positive results for the group as a whole and to playing a decisive role in the start-up phase of PROVEN 360, to drive growth and profitability through effective marketing and brand positioning,” stated Meintjes.

PROVEN 360 delivers specially curated content fashioned by subject matter experts who were handpicked from relevant sectors. It empowers its diverse team, who are fluent in over eight languages and situated in over seven countries, with the best tools to generate the best results for clients.

The team is organised and nurtured to develop fully integrated marketing strategies, and can expertly touch on critical elements to suit specific marketing needs while freeing up time for its clients to focus on their customers. It offers a raft of services, including strategic consulting, content and copywriting, branding and design, event management and digital marketing.