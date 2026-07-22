Proposal Dubai introduces 24-karat gold handwritten love notes

As personalised experiences continue to shape the UAE's luxury hospitality and celebrations market, Proposal Dubai has announced a limited-time initiative that combines craftsmanship with emotional storytelling, reinforcing the growing demand for bespoke proposal experiences in the emirate.

As part of every new proposal booking made during the campaign period, couples will receive a personalised handwritten love note crafted in genuine 24-karat gold. The keepsake is designed to transform one of life's most memorable milestones into a lasting heirloom, reflecting the increasing consumer preference for meaningful experiences over conventional luxury.

The announcement comes as Proposal Dubai reports renewed momentum ahead of the upcoming proposal season, with enquiries strengthening following a cautious first half of 2026. The company expects demand to continue rising as international visitors and UAE residents increasingly seek curated celebrations that are intimate, personalised and memorable.

According to Ankur Bagga, founder of Proposal Dubai, luxury today is defined less by scale and more by thoughtfulness. "The proposal has evolved from being a simple prelude to the wedding into a celebration in its own right. Couples are looking for experiences that reflect their personal story rather than simply extravagant settings. The handwritten 24-karat gold note is our way of creating something that becomes part of their journey long after the proposal itself."

Having curated more than 1,000 proposals across the UAE over the past two decades, Proposal Dubai has witnessed the rapid evolution of the proposal planning industry. Experiences now range from intimate beachfront settings to bespoke productions valued at more than Dh500,000, with clients increasingly seeking personalised elements that cannot be replicated.

The company notes that proposal planning has become a growing niche within Dubai's wider luxury tourism and hospitality ecosystem, creating business opportunities for hotels, restaurants, florists, photographers, entertainment providers and destination management companies. Unlike traditional weddings, proposal experiences are typically booked within shorter planning windows, enabling hospitality partners to develop flexible premium offerings while delivering highly customised guest experiences.

The limited-edition handwritten gold note initiative reflects a broader trend towards experiential luxury, where sentimental value is becoming just as important as the experience itself. Rather than being introduced as a promotional incentive, the keepsake has been designed as an extension of Proposal Dubai's bespoke planning approach, recognising that couples increasingly value authenticity, craftsmanship and lasting memories.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading destinations for luxury experiences, Proposal Dubai believes the future of proposal planning will be defined by meaningful personalisation, where every detail tells a story that extends far beyond the day of the proposal.