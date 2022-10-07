PropertyLisbon leads the way with Euro golden visa Portugal programme
PropertyLisbon.com helps businesses get relief from taxes under the popular investment
PropertyLisbon, a reputable real estate provider in Portugal, helps people take advantage of the citizenship incentives offered under the golden visa scheme. The website helps investors find the perfect residential or commercial property for the 500k golden visa in Portugal, which can be in Lisbon and the Algarve. People are tired of working so hard and Portugal offers a more relaxed way of life with a low cost of living which the whole family can benefit from. This is why a golden visa scheme is so popular. The NHR scheme also provides tax exemption for income tax for the first 10 years of residence.
Under the scheme, investors can qualify for residency by spending as little as €280,000. Buyers don’t even have to live there and spending seven days on average per year is enough under the scheme. Families can apply for Portuguese citizenship in five years and seek to obtain an EU passport and have visa-free mobility to about 188 countries.
PropertyLisbon helps buyers find the right golden visa in Portugal locations across the country, including places like the Algarve, Lisbon Coast, Cascais, Silver Coast, and low-density regions inland if you so desire. They have a wide variety of properties people can look into on their website by filtering through various categories of homes, their prices, and amenities. The team goes the extra mile to provide assistance that makes purchasing a property in Portugal easy.
These people can check the properties online on their website, which helps them get the process of buying their dream property started faster. Once they get the visa they can able to live, work, study and travel freely anywhere EU Schengen visa zone. This expands to the entire European Union once they become residents.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Buyers planning on coming to Portugal under the golden visa scheme will find a tonne of benefits., Not only can they save taxes under the NHR scheme but also can expand their footprint and grow their business ideas in Portugal. Our company helps find the perfect residential and commercial properties that can help you get started. Our website is the premier source of information about golden visas for investors that help them move the country without any hassle.”
People interested in checking out their properties can contact them using the information below.
About the Company
Property Lisbon is a reputable provider of real estate in Portugal that helps people moving to the country under the Golden Visa scheme transition seamlessly. Their agents are English speaking and have decades of experience sourcing, buying and selling Real Estate in Portugal. We have all the Legal, Tax, Rental, After Care contacts available to make buying and managing any property easy.
Contact