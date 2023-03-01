Propelling talent and entrepreneurship: Crescent Enterprises welcomes over 350 students from leading business schools

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023

Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has welcomed over 100 MBA students from top-tier business schools during the first two months of 2023. The initiative is part of Crescent Enterprises’ drive to propelling diverse talent and entrepreneurship through educational partnerships. Students from Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and IE Business School, met with the Crescent Enterprises senior leadership team to gain insight and learn more about the local business landscape.

During the visits, students took the opportunity to engage with Crescent Enterprises to learn more about the company's diversification strategies, from ports and logistics to venture capital and incubation. They also discussed its rise from a regional entity to a global diversified conglomerate and how international best practices in corporate governance and sustainability underpinned this. With Crescent Enterprises' senior leadership and recent graduate hires across the organisation, students discussed topics, including business and culture.

Dina Sherif, executive director, Legatum Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship MIT, said: "We are delighted to have been welcomed at Crescent Enterprises and to hear the insights and perspective of their experts on the role of the organisation in the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. The experience has proved invaluable for the entrepreneurs in our group who have learned about the company's diversification strategies, rapid growth, and critical market insights."

Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO and head of investments at Crescent Enterprises, said: "It is a pleasure for us to welcome students from these graduate programmes to engage with our senior leadership and share knowledge and expertise on the cultural values underpinning our global operations. Education provides the foundation, and mentorship builds the scaffolding for talent to thrive. At Crescent Enterprises, we recognise the critical role that education and mentorship play in driving innovation, and we will continue to support and encourage young people as they journey to become the business leaders of tomorrow.”

Crescent Enterprises welcomed over 350 students during 2022 as part of its mission to empower youth and entrepreneurs by fostering talents and critical soft skills to bolster the ranks of the employable and employed.