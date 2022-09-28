Promoting Excellence

Robert Ellis, Principal,Emirates International School, Jumeirah

Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM

Emirates International Schools are crafting excellent educational experiences for both local and international students, operating two leading schools in Dubai: Emirates International School (EIS)-Meadows and Emirates International School (EIS)-Jumeirah.

Ian Ward,Principal, Emirates International School Meadows

For more than 30 years, EIS-Jumeirah has fostered an individualised approach to learning, focusing on the development of the whole student. Established in 1991, the school is rich in heritage and was the first in Dubai to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme. Students’ results in the Diploma Programme have been some of the highest in the region, with graduates surpassing global and local IBDP averages and gaining acceptances at some of the world’s most prestigious universities. The EIS-Jumeirah is one of a select group of schools that are authorised to offer all four IB programmes. Its Early Years Programme, as well as its Diploma Programme, have been rated ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA and due to exceptional demand, they have now opened additional EY1, EY2 and Year 1 classes.

EIS-Meadows is located in the heart of the beautiful Meadows community with easy access to the Lakes and Dubai Marina development. The school opened its doors on September 10, 2005, and provides quality international education from EY 1 to Year 13 (aged three to 18 years). Rated ‘Very Good’ by KHDA, EIS-Meadows is a fully authorised IB Continuum School offering IBDP, MYP and PYP.

Both schools encourage critical thinking and curiosity in children through well-crafted courses and activities that mould students into confident individuals and young leaders.