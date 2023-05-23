Project Management Revolution: Your path to success

By Jeannine Weaver Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 3:17 PM

It is crucial to choose a career that can weather any storm. Amidst the global market fluctuations, we've witnessed in recent years, one profession stands out as an all-weather option: project management. With the demand for project managers projected to skyrocket in the coming years, now is the perfect time to embark on a new career path that offers stability and opportunity.

According to latest trends, an additional 88 million project management professionals will be needed worldwide by 2030. This represents an incredible chance for those seeking a long-term and rewarding career. The reasons behind this increasing demand are clear: organisations cannot achieve their goals without skilled project managers, the need for more effective project management is growing, and projects are becoming increasingly complex due to globalisation.

That's where Project Management Revolution comes in—a game-changing program designed to transform your career in just 12-14 weeks. Led by Nick Stekovic, a seasoned project management consultant with 17 years of experience, this revolutionary training programme offers a fresh approach to preparing aspiring project managers for success.

Unlike traditional project management certification programs, Project Management Revolution goes beyond theory and certification. Stekovic recognised the challenges faced by individuals looking to jump into project management as well as existing certificate holders, diploma, and degree holders who lacked practical project management application, people management, as well as resume and interview mastery to actually land a job in the field. Project Management Revolution was created to address these gaps and empower professionals to excel in their future PM careers.

This 12–14-week coaching program takes a holistic approach to project management mastery. It starts with an onboarding process that tailors the learning experience to fit your schedule, ensuring a seamless transition into the world of project management. From there, the training dives deep into applicable psychology, equipping you with valuable insights to conquer interviews and handle the everyday challenges of managing diverse teams. Understanding different personalities, including your own, becomes an essential tool in your project management arsenal.

The programme also focuses on core foundations built upon industry-standard methodologies like PMI Waterfall, Agile, and Hybrid. You'll gain hands-on experience by applying these frameworks to virtually simulated projects. Live weekly group workshops with Stekovic further enhance your skills and provide invaluable guidance even after you complete the program. Additionally, you'll master essential project management tools such as Microsoft project, smartsheets, JIRA, and confluence, from basic to advanced levels.

Stekovic's dedication to your success doesn't end there. He personally meets with each student, providing tailored one-on-one coaching to enhance your resume and equip you with the confidence to ace project management interviews. Furthermore, Project Management Revolution prepares you for the critical first 90 days at your new project management role offering step-by-step guidance, checklists, questionnaires, and templates. With this comprehensive training, you'll approach your new role with confidence and security.

As a bonus, upon completion of the program, you'll receive 35 Professional Development Unit (PDU) credits in addition to Project Management Revolution's certificate. This positions you to pursue the globally recognised Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam, further solidifying your credentials.

Stekovic urges aspiring professionals to view their career path as a chess game—a strategic endeavour where you plan and position yourself for success. Regardless of the challenges that lie ahead, project management remains one of the most sought-after professions. It's an answer to the uncertainties of our world and offers the security you deserve.

Project Management Revolution was founded by Stekovic, a 17-year PM veteran who has managed $150MM+ projects and led teams from Deloitte, Accenture, PWC, and CapGemini, among others. Project Management Revolution’s students have gone on to work for leading public, private, and government organisations around the globe.

For more information on how to transition into a project management career in 12-14 weeks, please visit https://projectmanagementrevolution.com/.

— Jeannine Weaver is the content strategist at Imperium Group.