Project Chaiwala partners with global tea giant Lipton

Project Chaiwala, a UAE home-grown brand under the Apparel Group, joins hands with Lipton to craft unique blends, weaving UAE’s traditional essence with world

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM

A landmark partnership is stirring the UAE’s tea landscape. Apparel Group’s strategic partner, Project Chaiwala, an iconic UAE-based café concept, partners with Lipton, the globally renowned tea titan, to co-create exclusive blends, with both entities cementing their commitment to premium quality and innovative offerings.

Founded more than 130 years ago, Lipton first arrived in the Middle East in the 1980s, growing into the most popular tea brand in the region and enjoying market leadership in the Emirates. Its partnership with Project Chaiwala, a homegrown tea concept founded in 2017 and known for its nostalgic charm and traditional offerings such as karak, sees the Lipton’s tea-masters collaborate with Project Chaiwala to understand the unique needs and taste preferences of the teashop and café’s clients.

Lipton is now providing Project Chaiwala with three dedicated blends and a tea supply solution, eliminating concerns related to product sourcing, raw material availability, and tracking. The bespoke blends not only provide customers with unparalleled tastes, but also underwent a seven-step iterative process developed by experts who used different grades, original combinations, and sourced quality products from the finest tea gardens globally.

Participants ranging from Lipton’s in-house experts to café staff and customers were invited to taste-test the various blends, following which Lipton implemented feedback to create consistent taste, flavour, and aroma to craft it accordingly. "Such partnerships with local brands pay homage to the history of Lipton within the region and showcase the agility of Lipton through curating tailored made blends for start-up businesses," says Abhiroop Chuckarbutty, president — Africa, Middle East, and Turkey at Lipton Teas and Infusions.

“We are very excited by this partnership with Project Chaiwala,” said Chuckarbutty. “Our vision focuses on reinforcing Lipton’s position within the regional market, and supporting local businesses and street side cafes is a key part of the objective. Both brands share similar values in that we are both passionate about tea, have strong links to the region, and put our consumers’ needs first. The bespoke blends we curated specifically for Project Chaiwala are only available for consumers at Project Chaiwala café. I believe this collaboration to be the beginning of a long-standing partnership.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “In the heart of Apparel Group's strategy is a passion for meaningful alliances. The partnership between Project Chaiwala and Lipton perfectly epitomises this, blending local authenticity with global excellence. By leveraging Project Chaiwala’s deep roots in the UAE with Lipton’s global prowess, we're not only curating a unique blend but also charting a new course for innovation and quality in the region."

Ahmed Kazim, founder of Project Chaiwala, added: “As a UAE national who grew up here, this partnership with Lipton is a huge deal for me. We only started Project Chaiwala six years ago, so partnering with such a renowned name is hard to believe. This year represents major growth for the business as we aim to become a global company representing the multicultural heritage of the UAE through karak. We have plans to launch up to three flagship locations across the country this year, each with a new look yet retaining the traditional ‘Chaiwala experience’. Lipton’s innovation and excellence can equip and strengthen us on this journey."

For more information about Lipton Arabia, please visit: www.lipton.com/arabia/en/.