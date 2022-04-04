Producer Faiz Qureshi is all set to shoot Bollywood webseries in Dubai

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 1:11 PM

Faiz Qureshi is an Indian film producer who is on the journey of creating some sensational music videos. The producer of popular songs such as 'Moti Aankh', 'Delhi Waaliye' 'ziddi sardar haaye ni' etc, Qureshi is now gearing up for shoot in Dubai for a special project.

Talking about the challenges for shooting in Dubai, especially for Indian production houses, Qureshi said: "I stayed in Dubai for almost 20 days to find the most suited locations for our upcoming web series which will have eight episodes to be shot in Gurgaon and Dubai. Dubai has always been like a second home to me. I have organised some fashion shows there which have been quite accepted by the people. It is because of the love of people and the broad network of friends there that we were able to finalise locations and now nothing seems impossible"

We faced quite a lot of challenges due to Covid-19 in Dubai, and it was because of those restrictions that we had to complete the shoot of Habibi song by converting places in Rajasthan into Dubai. Our crew of 200 people were tasked with recreating Dubai locations in India so it was quite a cumbersome process but now we are geared up to actually shoot in Dubai".

Qureshi is known for being a rock for his team and helping people get ahead in their aspirations. "I firmly believe that no growth happens alone, you grow when your people grow and for me my team is my biggest support system. It is because of the untiring efforts of my team that we have created such videos which have received so much love from our fans. This has motivated us to continue raising the bar of our videos each time", said Qureshi when asked about the role of a team in producing widely popular songs.

"In each of my projects, I try to give an opportunity for new faces to show their caliber and that was also seen in this movie that released on MX Player called 'Mehak Sugandh, so I try to promote fresh talent as much".

Talking about the cast and plot of his upcoming web series, Qureshi said: "The web series is primarily a suspense thriller which will feature some top Bollywood senior actors and we have also casted actors from Dubai as they are hugely talented with a drive to work in Bollywood however they don't get a platform to showcase their potential".

Talking about the ambiguity on the release platform, Qureshi said: "Like our hit song Delhi Waaliye, our upcoming web series will also have party and peppy songs that we are hopeful our audiences will appreciate. We are yet to finalise the platform amongst Netflix, Amazon Prime, and MX Player."

Born on 7 March 1993, Qureshi comes from Meerut, India. He studied at Graphic Era University in Dehradun. Founder of Reddwings Productions, Qureshi has an experience of producing 15 plus songs and having hosted more than 45 nation and international fashion shows and beauty pagents, Qureshi has signed two more songs with the singing prodigy Indian Idol Mohd Danish, one being a catwalk party song and another being titled 'Malang'.