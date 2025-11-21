Priyanka Chopra Jonas to headline BRIDGE Summit 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will headline a fireside conversation at BRIDGE Summit 2025 titled “Mastering Your Craft in a World Obsessed with More”. Moderated by Anas Bukhash, founder and host of AB Talks, the session, taking place on December 9 at 10:00am on the Forum Stage, will explore how intentionality, disciplined focus, and the power of saying no can elevate creative work and shape long-term excellence.

Chopra Jonas, who won Miss World in 2000 at age 18, entered the entertainment industry soon after and built one of the most globally recognised careers across film, production, and entrepreneurship. At BRIDGE Summit 2025, she will reflect on how early global visibility, demanding work cycles, and transitions across industries helped define the discipline she relies on today. She will also discuss why doing fewer things with clarity has become central to sustaining high-quality output across her creative ventures.

Chopra Jonas has built a rare cross-border, cross-industry trajectory. Her recent projects include Prime Video’s global action-thriller series; “Heads of State”, the summer 2025 blockbuster that crossed 75 million views, and “The White Tiger,” the Oscar-nominated film in which she starred and executive-produced. Through her production company Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka has championed powerful storytelling, including the Oscar-nominated documentaries “Anuja” and “To Kill a Tiger,” further cementing her influence as both an artist and a producer. Up next, Priyanka will star in Prime Video’s “The Bluff,” which she also produces, as well as the upcoming second season of “Citadel,” and SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film “Varanasi,” the biggest movie out of India in recent times.

Recognised by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, listed by Forbes as one of the world’s most powerful women, awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, and a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Chopra Jonas continues to shape global entertainment through her acting, production slate, entrepreneurial ventures, and humanitarian work. Her fireside conversation will be a key highlight within the Picture Track at BRIDGE Summit 2025.

BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s first and largest debut event for media, content, and entertainment, will run from 8–10 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Summit will gather more than 60,000 participants from 45 countries, 400 speakers, and 300 exhibitors across seven content tracks: Media, content creators, music, gaming, marketing, technology, and picture.