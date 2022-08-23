Privatixy token could hit 100x

Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 4:26 PM

The crypto world is a relatively new prospect to the masses. Even though there has been a growth in adaptation to cryptocurrencies, it's not nearly as much. Further on, people are reluctant due to the market volatility, and the crypto collapse of 2022 has worsened things.

Moreover, the issue of privacy is prevalent since cryptocurrencies offer transparency through public ledgers. Even so, people are not convinced about security.

A new crypto project yet to launch is the exciting Privatixy Token (PXP). It will be interesting to see how it fares in the market and if it can rise to its potential in popularity like Litecoin (LTC) and even Avalanche (AVAX). Let us now dive in and learn more about these cryptocurrencies.

What is LTC?

LTC is a cryptocurrency created by Charlie Lee. Since its release, LTC has become popular amongst crypto enthusiasts due to its unique features. It offers users a low transaction fee, quick speed, simplicity, and other utility benefits. The project is based on the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol but differs concerning transaction times, hard cap, and even hashing algorithm. It's a peer-to-peer digitalised currency that allows for fast and cost-free payments to anyone in the world.

What is AVAX?

AVAX is an open, programmable smart contracts platform launched by Ava Labs in 2020. AVAX has been able to create waves in the crypto market since its launch due to its scalability, high transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second, and flourishing ecosystem. These have also made it a quick rival to market giants like Ethereum.

The project aims to develop its own DeFi and dApps ecosystem and work to expand it. They aim to do this by increasing interoperability between the platform and Ethereum by developing bridges or collaborating with Ethereum-based projects like SushiSwap and TrueUSD.

What is PXP?

PXP is an open-source protocol that provides solutions to ensure user privacy is conserved. It aims to develop the world's most systemic blockchain protocol that is secure and protects the privacy of its users and their transactions.

Does PXP have a roadmap?

PXP has a detailed roadmap that breaks down its future goals into multiple stages. The first and second stages will deal with the development of the official website and the release of the white paper. In the third stage, only a few parties will be able to invest. The fourth stage will be a public sale where the token can be purchased by anyone. The Privatixy protocol will launch after it has been listed on CEX and DEX and marketed efficiently.

Tokenomics

PXP is the native token of the network. You can get them through staking, or through decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges (DEX), or even centralised cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX). These tokens will be widely in use in the ecosystem to reward users as well as for governance.

The total supply of these tokens is 60,000,000. There will be at least a two-month vesting period with about 65 per cent of the tokens distributed as follows: 15,000,000 allocated to public sale, followed by 15,000,000 to a private sale and 9,000,000 to the team behind the project.

PXP seems like a promising project which can revolutionise some aspects of the crypto world. It has some distinctive features as well. The platform aspires to fulfil three privacy standards which are anonymity, unlinkability, and confidential transactions. Moreover, it uses an open-source framework like blockchain technology and has given special attention to solving data theft issues.

The project also aims to include multi-chain interoperability to expand the platform and provide the best user experience. It will also act as decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). Token-holders can not only suggest improvements but also vote on proposals. In addition to these unique features, purchasing $PXP through Ethereum (ETH) will give you a 10 per cent bonus in tokens. Furthermore, if you buy $500 worth of Privatixy tokens, you will get an extra 8 per cent which will increase to 19 per cent on buying $1000 worth of the tokens.