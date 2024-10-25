PrivAE to launch UAE's first private sales platform

Dubai-based startup PrivAE is preparing to launch the UAE's first private sales platform, marking a significant milestone in the region's e-commerce landscape.









The platform will offer registered members exclusive access to limited-time deals on premium products and local gems, aiming to introduce a new shopping experience to the UAE - a market that has yet to see such a service.

"We are proud to bring this unique model to the United Arab Emirates," said Tayeb Chlyah, CEO of PrivAE. "Private sales platforms have demonstrated phenomenal success worldwide, and we believe that the UAE is a perfect market for this concept to take off. Our platform will offer access to exclusive products, allowing consumers and local brands to experience a new dimension of shopping."

Private sales platforms are known for offering their exclusive members time-sensitive deals that encourage quick purchasing decisions. This model has proven successful worldwide by creating a sense of urgency among customers - a strategy PrivAE plans to implement as it launches its customer-engagement approach in the UAE.

Soukaina Benmansour, co-founder of PrivAE, noted: "We have observed that FOMO (fear of missing out) plays a significant role in driving sales on such platforms. For example, our users will know that when they see an offer on PrivAE, they need to act fast. Not only does this serve the consumer's interest, but it also helps boost brand awareness and sales for our partners."

The introduction of PrivAE has the potential to substantially transform the e-commerce landscape in the UAE by providing both consumers and brands with a fresh platform. The company is positioning itself strategically to capitalize on its status as the pioneering private sales platform in the region.

"We're not just launching another e-commerce site in the UAE," Benmansour continued. "We're offering something truly unique. Our platform is designed to build brand loyalty, giving consumers a real reason to return regularly and browse through our offerings."

Research has shown that private sales platforms can effectively enhance brand awareness and drive customer activity. Tayeb referred to a study that shows private sales platforms raise brand awareness by as much as 5.5 points, while 60 per cent of consumers who make a purchase through such platforms had not initially planned to do so. This ability to drive impulse buying is central to PrivAE's strategy for both customers and brands.

"Partnering with PrivAE allows brands to engage with a highly motivated audience," Chlyah explained. "There are no initial fees required to sell on PrivAE, and we handle all marketing efforts at our own expense, ensuring that brands can focus solely on what they do best: creating great products. Our success is directly tied to the success of our partners, making this a truly collaborative effort."

"The ability to present a brand’s products without the heavy expenditure on marketing is a game-changer for the industry," said Chlyah. "We expect large interest from companies wanting to seize this rare opportunity."

The platform's launch comes at a time when e-commerce is experiencing rapid growth in the UAE, with more consumers turning to online for their shopping needs. PrivAE expects to attract new visitors and build a loyal customer base eager to discover unique deals through its private sales model.

"We want to create a platform that people visit every day, just like they use social media," Soukaina explained. "Whether on our website or mobile application, when customers know that great deals are waiting for them, it becomes a habit, and that's what we want - a daily shopping habit."

With PrivAE entering the UAE market, it is likely to significantly influence both consumer shopping behavior and the strategies pursued by brands. The platform is positioning itself as a key player in the UAE e-commerce sector by offering access to exclusive, high-quality products combined with a cost-effective solution for businesses.

As the official launch approaches later this year, PrivAE is already positioning itself for market leadership. "We are confident that PrivAE will offer a unique experience for shoppers in the UAE, and we're excited to see how it will shape the future of e-commerce in the region," Chlyah concluded.