Prithviraj Sukumaran to unveil new Kalyan Silks’ showroom

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:12 PM

Kalyan Silks is all set to add another showroom to its ever-growing network. The new showroom will be inaugurated on September 23 by Prithviraj Sukumaran, brand ambassador of Kalyan Silks. Located in Muweilah, Sharjah, the showroom will showcase the finest and the latest in silk, ladieswear, menswear, teenswear and kidswear. The new store will be Kalyan Silks’ second outlet in Sharjah and sixth in the UAE.

T S Pattabhiraman, chairman and managing director at Kalyan Silks, said: “No matter how fast or how big we grow, we will continue to deliver the best quality at the lowest prices. With the launch of Muweilah showroom, we have crossed another milestone in taking our promise of fair price and fair practices to more people.”

Kalyan Silks has also optimised its production facilities, which includes over 1,000 looms, more than 100 production units and innumerable fashion salons. Kalyan Silks has accelerated its expansion drive by opening a chain of showrooms in India and abroad.

The next international showroom will be opened in Qatar, in line with the FIFA World Cup 2022. To further strengthen its presence across South India, Kalyan Silks will also launch various showrooms in the cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, new showrooms will come up in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam and Alappuzha while Coimbatore and Madurai will be the new destinations in Tamil Nadu. With showrooms in Karama, Meena Bazaar, Qusais, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat, the brand already has a strong presence in the Middle East region.